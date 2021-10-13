Happy Durga Ashtami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images, Messages for Navratri

Navratri, the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is about to come to an end. The eighth day of this nine-day long festival is 'Ashtami'.

This year, Ashtami is being celebrated on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. It is considered one of the most significant days of Navratri. People worship Goddess Mahagauri (one of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga) on this auspicious day.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, greetings and messages which you can send to your friends, family and loved ones on the occasion of Ashtami.

Ashtami Wishes, Images and Messages

May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with good health and prosperity on this occasion of Ashtami. Happy Ahstami!

Navratri is the festival which brings us all together. May god bless us all on this beautiful occasion. Happy Navratri you and your family!

Ashtami is the day dedicated to Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your desire on this special occasion.

Navratri is about to end soon. May Goddess Durga bless you with health, wealth and happiness. A very happy Ashtami to you and your family.

May this Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Navratri!

May this occasion of Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities and challenges into your life to make it a prosperous one.

Navratri 2021: Wishes and Images for Ashtami

