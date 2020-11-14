Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress, Other Leaders Greet People on Deepavali

New Delhi, November 14: India is celebrating Diwali, a festival of light, today. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress and several politicians wished people of the country a happy Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," PM Modi tweeted. #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

Wishing people on Diwali, Congress tweeted: "May this Diwali bring good health, happiness and light into your life." Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left a short message on Twitter: "Happy Diwali." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted soldiers who are guarding borders, their families and ex-servicemen. I salute commitment, courage and valour of all the soldiers of the country and wish them good health and progress," Singh tweeted. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

PM Narendra Modi, Congress, Other Leaders Greet People on Diwali:

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020













दीपावली के इस अवसर मैं देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा कर रहे सभी सैनिकों, एवं उनके परिवारजनों को विशेष रूप से अपनी शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। मैं देश के सभी सैनिकों की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा, साहस एवं पराक्रम को नमन करते हुए उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं कल्याण की कामना करता हूँ। #Salute2Soldiers — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020





मैं देश के पूर्व सैनिकों एवं उनके परिजनों को भी दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। उन्होंने देश की सुरक्षा और सेवा में अपना जीवन दिया है। भले ही अब वे सक्रिय सेवा में नहीं हैं पर देश के लिए कुछ भी करने का उनका जज़्बा हमेशा क़ायम रहता है।#HappyDiwali — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020





In his message on Diwali, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he wishes happiness, prosperity and good health for all citizens of the country. Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali or Deepawali, which signifies the victory of good over evil. In his message, President Kovind urged citizens to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society.

Amit Shah Wishes Happy Diwali to All:





"May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country," he said. Vice President Naidu urged people to celebrate the festival of lights adhering to the health and hygiene protocols in view of COVID-19 pandemic.