'Happy Days' cast reunites (virtually) to raise money for Wisconsin Democratic Party

Cast members from the set-in-Milwaukee classic TV show "Happy Days" are gathering for a virtual reunion to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT/PDT Sunday, the reunion will feature Henry Winkler (“Fonzie”), Ron Howard (“Richie Cunningham”), Don Most (“Ralph Malph”), Anson Williams (“Potsie Weber”), Marion Ross (“Marion Cunningham”) and writer Lowell Ganz.

To watch the reunion, a donation of at least $1 is required with funds going to the state Democratic Party.

The event will feature fan questions and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of ‘Happy Days’ helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on Nov. 3.”

The cast of the sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons from 1974 to 1984, is the latest from Hollywood to raise money for Wisconsin's Democratic Party.

In September the casts of "The Princess Bride" and "Parks and Recreation" gathered for virtual fundraisers, while earlier this month actors and crew of "Veep" met online for readings of deleted scenes and new material to raise funds for Wisconsin Dems.

Last week the original living cast of "The West Wing" reunited in person (with COVID protocols) for a staged reading of a Season 3 episode on HBO Max. The special benefitted When We All Vote, a get out the vote nonprofit from former First Lady Michelle Obama, and featured messages from her as well as fPresident Bill Clinton, Samuel L. Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other "West Wing" stars.

