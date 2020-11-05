Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and others join in wishing India skipper as he turns 32

FP Trending

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday. The RCB skipper is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where his side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

On Kohli's birthday, several former and current players flooded social media to wish the cricketer.

International Cricket Council (IIC) took to Twitter to wish the "extraordinary" Virat Kohli. The Council also shared the player's statistics and a picture collage.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the team India captain on his 32nd birthday.

"To the man who's given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here's wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! Have a great day, Skip!" tweeted RCB.

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Kohli and wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead."

Indian team coach Ravi Shastri in his birthday wish to Kohli wrote, "To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age."

Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with Kohli and wished the Indian skipper. He also wished Kohli for the IPL playoffs.

VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also wished Kohli on his birthday.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag in his wish wrote that may the hunger for runs continue for Kohli and he achieves new heights as well as find fulfilment in whatever he does.

RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in an Eliminator contest during the ongoing IPL. SRH tweeted a picture of Kohli and David Warner and wrote, "Happy birthday, @imVkohli! See you in Abu Dhabi tomorrow."

Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan also wished the Indian captain.

