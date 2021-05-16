Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Popular Songs of the Talented Actor

Vicky Kaushal has earned a name in the industry with a spectacular trail of work. The actor started with small and supporting roles to then become the lead protagonist. On his birthday, let’s listen to the most popular tracks of his career.

F for Fyaar – Manmarziyaan

The quirky Punjabi bhangra hip-hop track from the movie Manmarziyaan featuring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan along with Vicky was composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Shellee, who penned the lyrics of the songs offers more than garden-variety love, with the word “F for Fyaar”.

Pachtaoge – Jaani Ve

Pachtaoge from the album Jaani Ve features Nora Fatehi opposite Vicky and delineates the tale of love and betrayal. Sung by Arijit Singh, it garnered over 200 million views on YouTube.

Challa from Uri: The Surgical Strike

This song is voiced by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev. The song features Vicky training vigorously for the strike. Like the movie which was a blockbuster hit, the song topped the charts with 35 million views.

Tu Kisi Rail Si – Masaan

Tu Kisi Rail Si is from the movie Masaan, the independent drama which featured Vicky in the leading role for the first time. The song produced by the famous band the Indian Ocean was picturized on Vicky and Shweta Tripathi who are seen spending some affectionate moments together.

Ae Watan – Raazi

The patriotic track from the movie Raazi starring Alia Bhatt along with Vicky was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Its impactful lyrics were written by legendary lyricist Gulzar and was sung by both Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh.

Channa Ve – Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

The song Channa Ve composed by Akhil Sachdeva features Bhoomi Pednekar alongside Vicky. The song delineates the couple’s marriage in the past and was shown in the movie through flashbacks.

Daryaa – Manmarziyaan

Sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, Daryaa from Manmarziyaan is about love and heartbreak which was set to tunes by Amit Trivedi.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr Lele. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipe-line.

