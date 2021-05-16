Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: His Best Movies So Far

Vicky Kaushal, who has turned 33 on May 16, has become one of the most popular new-gen actors in Bollywood by entertaining the audience with his stellar performances on the silver screen. Loved by his fans for his sense of humour and wit, the Massan actor was born in Mumbai to a Punjabi family.

Here is a quick look on his acclaimed movies that makes his stand apart from the rest:

Masaan

Vicky came to limelight for his stellar performance in Massan. It was his first critically-acclaimed movie where he played the role of a Dalit boy who lost love at an early age and had to face difficulties in getting acceptance due to his caste. The movie directed by Neeraj Ghaywan also reached the Cannes Film Festival.

Sanju

In the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directorial movie- Sanju- which was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Vicky played the role of main character’s best friend. Even though Ranbir Kapoor was performing the main character, Vicky had still managed to impress everyone with his supporting character’s role. He played Kamlesh “Kamli” Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, aka Sanjay’s Dutt best friend.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky played the role of a military officer in debutant director Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which was based on the 2016 Uri attack. He left everyone stunned with his performance. For his performance, Vicky bagged the National Award for Best Actor as he managed to impress the audience as well as the critics with his sheer on-screen brilliance.

Raazi

In Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, Vicky played the role of an understanding, compassionate Pakistani officer Iqbal Syed who loves music and behaves like a passionate lover. Despite having less screen time, Vicky weaves his magic in the movie which features Alia Bhatt in a leading role.

Love Per Square Foot

In Netflix’s first Hindi special, Vicky played the role of a young boy who is in love and facing various challenges which a young man usually faces in an Indian society. In the movie, his character deals with parental pressure, a bad affair, and ultimately falling in love.

Vicky Kaushal has also played struggling DJ in Manmarziyaan, He has also played a naïve husband who fails to satisfy his wife in Lust Stories. Loved by the audience for his roles and performance, Vicky knows how to play it all with a perfect mix of emotions and actions.

