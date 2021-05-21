Happy Birthday Sujoy Ghosh: Here Are Some of the Thriller Works of the Director

Sujoy Ghosh, the Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer who has given some big hits to Bollywood turns 55 today. He made his directorial debut with Jhankaar Beats and the movie is hailed as the ‘father’ of multiplex films. For his next two projects, Sujoy came up with Home Delivery and Aladin but both the movies toppled at the box office. He got his next big breakthrough in 2012 with Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani.

The movie not just got good reviews from critics and audience but also went up to secure a spot in the Top 50 list in the International Movie Data Base (IMDB). In 2016, the director released two of his movies TE3N and Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh but both failed to do wonders. Sujoy did a comeback in 2019 with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer revenge drama Badla. The director is likely to join hands with Shahid Kapoor for his next project.

On his birthday, let’s look at some of the movies directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Jhankaar Beats

The movie which was termed as ‘father’ of multiplex films also become one of the best tributes made in modern times to the veteran music director RD Burman. It garnered praises over the years and was often considered to be made ahead of its time. With a soulful music album, the movie was based on life and choices and it happened to hit the right chords.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan-starrer mystery/thriller Kahaani turned tables for Sujoy as the movie gripped the attention of the audience with appropriate shock value a thriller demands. The movie was about a pregnant and relentless woman who is searching for her missing husband on the streets of Kolkata. The adroit thriller bagged a total of 7 awards, including the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

TE3N

Based on the 2013 Korean suspense thriller, Montage, it is worth giving a watch. Precisely disarranged pieces, guarded suspects, and eventually a reveal, just when you are on the verge to draw a conclusion, which manipulates and brings you back to square one. This movie casts Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Story continues

Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

Sujoy once again joined hands with Vidya Balan for Kahaani 2, but unlike the first part, the sequel fell flat. It was a whodunit movie that definitely aroused some interest but failed to hold it for long.

Badla

This revenge drama by Sujoy will keep you on the edge of your seats throughout and proved to be one of his finest works. Badla was an official remake of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest with just a minor change, Sujoy swapped the gender of the main characters. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer is high on drama and has amazing twists and turns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here