Happy Birthday, Soha Ali Khan: A Look at Her Adorable Pics with Family

Ahead of her 42nd birthday, Soha Ali Khan enjoyed her family time with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu. She has been sharing images of her chill mode on Instagram.

Soha's idea of a perfect vacation involves spending time in comfy wear, with her hair tied in a messy bun. The actor and writer also got a photoshoot done on the stairs at the resort because life is full of "ups and downs," as she says. Soha and Kunal also celebrated Inaaya's birthday at the holiday destination.

As the actress turns 42, here are some images of Soha having a good time with her family:

1. She shared a picture of Kunal, Inaaya, and herself on her daughter’s third birthday where the three of them are having ice-cream.

2. Recently actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who celebrated her 40th birthday, also received wishes from Soha Ali Khan as she posted an image on Instagram and wrote, “Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don’t have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love. And as your family expands and life becomes more full, may you continue to balance the passions of your life with grace. You make it look easy even though I know it can’t always be! Happy birthday to you @kareenakapoorkhan.”

3. On the fiftieth birthday of her brother Saif Ali Khan, she shared an image of herself with Saif and husband Kunal Khemu. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead.”

4. Soha’s instagram is mostly filled with her daughter Inaaya’s pictures as she lives her childhood to the fullest. In one of the pictures, Soha and Inaaya can be having a calm mother-daughter time as they enjoy an outdoor trip.

5. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Soha also shared an image of her tying the rakhi to Saif while her daughter Inaaya tied the rakhi to her cousin brother Taimur. In the caption, Soha said that the raksha bandhan is not a visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together.

Soha was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.