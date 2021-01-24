Happy Birthday Riya Sen: Here are Her Beautiful Social Media Moments

Riya Sen is celebrating her birthday today, January 24. One of the many celebrated actresses of Bollywood, Riya is widely loved for her style, modelling and acting. Carrying with her the royal ancestry from Tripura, Riya gets her attitude (as many say) from her mother Moon Moon Sen whose work in the film and TV world is extremely popular.

While many may have known Riya as a model, she has been associated with the film industry since childhood. She worked as a child artist in the year 1991, and so began the wonderful journey. She was recognised by a wide audience from the Phalguni Pathak song ‘Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi’, which became extremely popular among youth and adults alike. Thereafter, Riya worked in several movies, not just in the Hindi language, but also Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. Apart from movies, she has also worked in a few web series.

Her fashion style is iconic and being an enthusiast herself, she designs most of her clothes and jewellery that she wears at important events. Riya is now happily married to Shivam Tewari who is seen with her in many of her pictures from vacations posted on social media.

As the actress turns 40 this year, let us take a look at some of the pictures on Instagram.

Fresh from her page, Riya posted a sizzling hot picture just a day before her birthday saying- ‘Age is just a number’. Those who look at her will surely agree!

Another picture where she displays her age and posts about it boldly, smartly playing with the caption…

What a click! Look at the beautiful face and those killer expressions!

Striking a pose like no other, this picture of Riya is style, style and nothing but style!

A casual pose with her morning coffee, Sen looks pretty and the message given is even prettier… Take a look!

HBD Riya. May your smile shine bright.