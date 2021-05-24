Happy Birthday Rajesh Roshan: 5 Super Romantic Numbers by the Composer

Rajesh Roshan is a well-known music director of Bollywood who has been composing tunes for more than 50 years. Rajesh started his career when he was just 18-year-old. Actor-filmmaker Mehmood had given him his first break in the 1974 film, Kunwara Baap, and since then he created some of the timeless classics.

On the composer’s 66th birthday, we revisit some of his popular songs.

Dil Kya Kare: Roshan had worked on just his second film and he already bagged his first Filmfare Award for Julie’s music, beating RD Burman’s soundtracks for Sholay and Khel Khel Mein. Once in an interview, Roshan told that a 100-piece orchestra was used in the song, Dil Kya Kare.

Pardesia: The composer’s popular score for Mr Natwarlal almost beat out Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s Sargam for the Filmfare Award in 1979. The song Pardesia was a clear favourite with audiences, owing also to the lead pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, who were rumoured to be seeing each other at that time.

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye: Roshan composed this evergreen hit for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jurm. It is considered as one of the most soulful songs of the 90s which was inspired by the American song 500 Miles. The romantic duet by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam is a fixture at weddings and anniversaries to date.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena: The composer’s nephew, Hrithik Roshan, was launched in grand style in Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai in 2000. So he made sure he pulled out all the stops for the film. All songs from the movie went on to be superhits, but Ek Pal Ka Jeena, was especially loved by the audience. His music for the film also fetched him his second Filmfare Award. It was sung by Lucky Ali who was new in the industry at that time and the freshness shows in the song.

Dil Kyon Yeh Mera: After his brother Rakesh Roshan ventured into production, he limited himself to composing mostly for the home production. One such film was Kites whose music was widely appreciated by the audience.

Though the movie was not a box office hit, its tracks are still a must-have in every music lover’s playlist. KK’s voice lent wings to Dil Kyon Yeh Mera’s music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here