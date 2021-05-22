Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Interesting Facts About World’s No. 1 Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic has established himself as the world’s No. 1 tennis player with 79 ATP titles to his name. He is the one who broke the monopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam finals by winning the 2008 Grand Slam title when he defeatedJo-Wilfried Tsonga. As the tennis star turns a year older, here are interesting facts about him:

1. Born on May 22, 1987, in Yugoslavia, Serbia, Djokovic started playing tennis at the age of four.

2. The tennis player was raised in a family of professional skiers. His parents Srdjan and Dijana run a restaurant in Serbia.

3. Currently, the number 1 tennis player in the world, Djokovic is a 17-time Grand Slam champion. He has 8 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 5 Wimbledons, and 3 US Opens.

4. At the age of 18, he won his first ATP event and entered the top 100 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

5. He is the first Serbian to be ranked world’s no. 1 and the first male player from Serbia to win grand slam title.

6. He is the third most decorated men’s tennis player in history after Federer (20) and Nadal (19). In addition to these, he has won five ATP Finals titles, 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles and 14 ATP tour 500 titles.

7.He is the only player to win all nine masters 1000 tournaments.

8.He is the only man in the Open Era to have won grand slam titles over three different decades. He is second to Ken Rosewall in the tennis history to achieve this milestone between 1953-1972.

9. No other man has ever won as many Australian Opens as Djokovic.

10. The Serbian tennis player has even authored a book titled Serve to Win which gives an insight into his eccentric world.

11. He is also the founder of Novak Djokovic Foundation, an organisation that provides education to the underprivileged children and also supports the travelling expenses of young Serbian athletes competing in international competitions.

12. He married his long-time girlfriend Jelena in 2014. The couple has two kids, a son Stefan and baby girl Tara.

