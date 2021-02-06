Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: 5 Hit Music Videos of Bollywood's Latest Dancing Diva

Canadian actress, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi turns 29 today. She is best known for her appearance in item numbers in films. In just a few years, Nora has earned a name for herself in Bollywood, become one of the most popular dancers in the Hindi film industry.

Her latest film appearance was in the Remo D'Souza-directed Street Dancer 3D, where she played Mia. Below, we take a look at five hit music videos she appeared in.

Chhor Denge (2021)

Nora captivates with her sensuous charms and impressive footwork as a femme fatale who entraps her former lover in a quest for revenge. She ups the heat quotient in the video by not only dancing around fire but walking on it. Singer Parampara Tandon renders the stirring lyrics by Yogesh Dubey with a passion that helps elevate Nora's performance. The music video is directed by the duo Sachet-Parampara.

Naach Meri Rani (2020)

This song, performed by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi, became a chartbuster upon its release late last year. Nora plays a robot being programmed by Randhawa, who plays a scientist in the video. Nora's pro-level dance skill in this hip-hop track is sure to make anyone want to shake a leg.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (2019)

This song from the film Marjaavaan is a remake of Pyar Do Pyar Lo from the 1986 film Janbaaz, which featured veteran actress Rekha and was sung by Sapna Mukherjee. The new song has been performed by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar. Fatehi portrays a young woman enjoying her final night out at a club as a single woman before her marriage on the following day. Fatehi is on fire in this music video with her seductive dance moves. Sidharth Malhotra also features in the video as the object of Nora's attraction.

Dilbar (Arabic version) (2018)

Nora Fatehi set temperatures soaring in the remake of the 1999 song Dilbar from the film Sirf Tum, in Satyameva Jayate. She followed it by debuting as a singer in the Arabic version of the song by the Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre. Mohcine Tizaf, who composed the song, also appears in the video alongside Fatehi, who once again stuns with her sensuous moves. Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab have composed the lyrics.

Pepeta (2019)

Nora, as her alter ego Norianna, collaborated with Tanzanian singer Rayvanny for this peppy song. Nora not only showed off her dancing skills in this independent music video, but also proved that she can do a decent job as a singer too.

Happy birthday Nora! Let's hope you keep entertaining us with your dance moves and appearances.