Happy birthday, Kansas! Here are five ways to celebrate the Sunflower State

On Jan. 29, 1861, Kansas became the 34th state to be admitted to the Union, which means the Sunflower State turns 162 years old today (Sunday).

Happy birthday, Kansas!

Here are a few ways you could celebrate Kansas Day:

Go see a free screening today of “Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience” at Exploration Place. The film is free with admission to Exploration Place exhibits and includes members. Showings are: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The 25-minute film is shot exclusively with aerial footage captured by cinematographers flying drones at more than 40 locations across Kansas.

Visit the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum in downtown Wichita for a special program at 2 p.m. today. Our statehood will be celebrated “in song and verse,” says the museum website. Orin Friesen is the master of ceremonies. The program in the DeVore Auditorium will feature the Diamond W Wranglers, Jenny Lou & the Buckaroos and cowboy poet Scott Wiswell.

Gaze at images of breathtaking Kansas scenes and wildlife taken by Eagle photographers in a Facebook gallery.

A system of thunderstorms passes near Emporia on May 14, 2020.

Listen to songs about Kansas or some written by Kansans. Wichita teacher Hannah Schaake created this Spotify playlist:

Explore Kansas through our interactive map that highlights all 105 counties.

A setting sun can be seen from atop a hill at the Konza Prairie near Manhattan.

And here’s a list of other Kansas Day events around the state: https://www.travelks.com/blog/stories/post/kansas-day-events/