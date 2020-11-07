Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Celebrating the Superstar’s 66th Birthday with These Hit Movies

One of the greatest superstars in Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today. Kamal has been in the field of show business from his childhood where he has worked as actor, dancer, singer, director, screenwriter and lyricist.

His versatility has also given him the opportunity to work in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali films. Winner of National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards and top civilian awards by the Government of India, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Kamal entered politics in 2018. He launched his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Kamal is also the host of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

Ahead of his birthday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to announce the teaser release of Kamal’s 232nd movie. Kanagaraj wrote that the title announcement teaser of his upcoming is coming this Saturday on November 7 at 5pm. He asked for wishes and support for Kamal’s 232nd movie.

Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support 🙏🏻#KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/P8I9fterzd — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2020

However, as he inches closer to his next release, here’s a look at some of his hits from the career so far:

Sagara Sangamam

This 1983 movie showcases Kamal’s dancing as well as acting skills. Kamal plays the protagonist Balakrishna whose life revolves around two women, his mother (played by Janaki) – whose sole ambition is to see her son’s dance performance on stage – and Madhavi (played by Jaya Prada) – who gets him an opportunity on a national stage but he could not utilise as fate willed otherwise. The Telugu movie was directed by K. Viswanath.

Indian

This is one of Kamal’s renowned works that came out in 1996. The actor plays a double role in this movie. Indian traces the journey of a veteran freedom fighter who is disappointed with the rising crime and corruption in the society and murders all the wrong doers one by one using an ancient martial arts technique. The movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Sukanya in lead roles.

Chachi 420

One of Kamal’s most beloved movies Chachi 420 was co-written, produced and directed by the actor himself. The 1997 film stars Tabu, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in significant roles and was a remake of the Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi which was inspired from the Hollywood film Mrs. Doubtfire.

Dasavathaaram

Through this movie, Kamal Haasan displayed his impeccable versatility by literally playing ten different roles. Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the 2008 movie is a mix of science, mythology, ancient texts, all contextualised in a modern scenario. The movie also stars Asin and Mallika Sherawat.

Vishwaroopam

The first part of this spy action thriller movie series came out in 2013. Directed by Kamal Haasan himself, Vishwaroopam was filmed simultaneously in two languages – Tamil and Hindi. The sequel of this movie came out in 2018. The star cast of this ambitious project includes Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat