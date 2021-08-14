Happy Birthday, Johnny Lever: Top 10 Memorable Performances of the Comedian

There is no denying that Johnny Lever is an actor whose facial expressions and comic timing cannot be matched. Though Johnny is popular for essaying comic roles, he is one of the finest actors in the film industry. Even while portraying comic roles, he has the ability to differentiate each role from the other so that the characters are not repeated. As the actor turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some of his remarkable characters which have been etched in our hearts.

Tony in Haqeeqat

You can never imagine Johnny as a sleaze but even when he portrays the same, it is extremely difficult to control your laughter. He left the audience in splits in the scenes when Tony keeps getting busted in dance bars and puts forth his lame excuses.

Aslam Bhai in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Though the movie was entirely inspired by the Coen Brothers’ 1996 classic Fargo, the makers added one original character in the Bollywood version. The character was of Aslam Bhai and was essayed by Johnny. You really can’t think of anyone who could match his timing and acting chops in this particular role. The small time gangster who wants to become a movie star, the character got great sympathy from the audience and even greater laughter.

Babulal in Baazigar

The character with a shot-term memory loss, Babulal who was the owner…oh no… the head servant of Chopra household in the 1993 blockbuster film Baazigar. Johnny made Babulal’s portrayal impeccable and once again he proved that he has the ability to essay challenging characters like no other. His crazy antics and series of PJs provide you with a regular dose of laughter.

Hiralal in Judai

After Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Johnny once again played a wannabe movie star but made his character Hiralal stand out from Aslam Bhai. Judai was Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar starrer love triangle but people walked out the cinema halls remembering abba dabba jabba’s love story, that was Harilal and Vaani.

Anna in Khiladi

Johnny as Anna gave comic relief in an intense thriller film by Abbas Mustan. The actor very well knows how to play stereotypes to his advantage and as a lodge owner jiske ‘chhote chhote bacche hain’, Johnny did the same.

Chhota Chhatri in Awara Pagal Deewana

Awara Pagal Deewana, released in 2002, was a powerpack movie with all essential elements from action sequences to rememberable songs. However, one again what won the hearts of the audience was the stuttering, volatile Chhota Chhatri. Johnny’s acting in Awara Pagal Deewana is considered to be one of his hilarious works. Who can forget the scene where he tries to flirt with Paresh Rawal’s wife?

Pappi Bhai in Golmaal 3

Johnny joined the Golmaal wagon in the third edition as Pappi boss a.k.a Puppy bhai. Reviving one of his old characters, Babulal, Johnny once again essayed the role with a short-term memory loss. Not only he made Pappi Bhai differ from Babulal but also provided laughs in his unique style.

Ram Lal in Baadshah

Johnny’s performance in Badshah was praised by his fans. Despite the movie attained cult status, the actor very well knows how to make his character memorable in the movie. Oh, by the way do you remember the ‘casino goggles’?

Gopal in Kunwara

Those who think Johnny cannot dance, Kunwara is a must-watch for them. The epic dance will not let your laughter rest not for even a second.

Winston Churchgate in Housefull 4

After essaying back-to-back quirky characters in the Housefull series, Johnny was seen in one of the funniest avatars in Housefull 4. The comedy of errors received mixed reviews but Johnny once again was successful in making the audience laugh.

