Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy: A Look Back at Some of The Charismatic Enigma's Unmissable Outings

American professional wrestler and musician Jeff Hardy turns a year older today, August 31. He is also the current WWE Intercontinental Champion in his fifth reign.

He has also worked for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), Ring of Honor (ROH), and several companies on the independent circuit.

Before he had made it big in the WWE circuit, he and his brother Matt, ran and performed for the Organization of Modern Extreme Grappling Arts (OMEGA).

The Hardy Brothers worked as enhancement talents for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) from 1994, and eventually signed full-time contracts in 1998.

As he turns a year older here is a quick look at some of his unmissable performances:

One Night Stand 2008

Jeff Hardy and Umaga had a series of matches throughout 2007-2008. The series ended up with a Falls Count Anywhere match at One Night Stand 2008.

The match was really gripping and featured a lot more creative spots than an average Falls Count Anyway. Jeff Hardy would pick up the win and continue his 2008 run which culminated with winning the WWE Championship in December.

Impact Wrestling, 19 April, 2016

The on-screen relationship of Matt and Jeff Hardy can most certainly be called dysfunctional. Matt and Jeff Hardy did battle in an “I Quit” match after they were both unable to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

The birthday boy choked out his brother and laid him across a table near the stage before climbing a part of the set to deliver a Swanton Bomb.

WrestleMania 2000

This was the first triangle ladder match, the first in the trilogy of these teams and also, and the first Swanton Bomb from Jeff Hardy.

The biggest move of the match came when Christian hit Bubba Ray Dudley with the ring bell and laid him out across a table. This was perhaps the biggest moment of Jeff’s career at that time.

The Swanton – Raw, January 14, 2008

Jeff was the Intercontinental Champion and the number one contender for Orton’s WWE Championship in this series. Orton started the match by hitting a low blow on Hardy.

After this things escalated quickly and both the sides went full throttle against each other. Eventually, by the end of the outing both of them had to be taken away on stretchers.