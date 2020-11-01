Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Most Adorable Moments with Brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter is ringing in his 25th birthday. Born on November 1, 1995, to actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, Ishaan first faced the camera when he was nearly 10 years old. The appearance was in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! His first breakthrough came with the film Beyond the Clouds. In the film, directed by Majid Majidi, Ishaan played a street hustler and drug dealer in Mumbai. He received his first Filmfare Award for his performance.

He stepped into mainstream Bollywood in the following year with the romantic drama, Dhadak. Ishaan played the lead alongside debutante Janhvi Kapoor. The actor collected IIFA and Screen Best Male Debut Awards. Ishaan featured in BBC television miniseries, A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair. The series adapted by Vikram Seth’s novel also has Tabu.

Ishaan is the half-brother of renowned Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The sibling duo are very close and a glimpse of their special bond can be often seen on social media.

On Ishaan’s birthday, let’s look at a few times when the siblings gave major goals:

Shahid once told in an interview that he did not have any sibling for a while. So while growing up, he begged his mother so he was blessed with a brother. Ishaan is special to Shahid in many ways. In this picture, Shahid is holding a pint sized Ishaan in his arms.

Ishaan and Shahid twin in black in this picture. The two flash big smiles as they look at each other adorably. Ishaan accompanied it with the sweetest caption that reads, “Your wingman for life”

The two brothers look dapper as they pose for the camera. The picture was taken when the siblings revved on bikes with a bunch of friends. “Bhaijaan,” wrote along the post.

A heartfelt moment for Ishaan. The click captures big brother, Shahid handing out the IIFA Award to his younger brother, last year. An overwhelmed with emotion, Ishaan wrote, “Gratitude”.

Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter!