Happy Birthday Ileana D'Cruz: Five Times the Actress Wowed Us with Her Instagram Posts

Ileana D’Cruz started in the Hindi movie industry with an unconventional movie Barfi alongside two powerhouse performers Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, thereby showing her acting chops and bold choices. The actress turns 34 today and has established herself as a known name in Tollywood as well as Bollywood.

Ilena was last seen in 2019’s film Pagalpanti but she has been gearing up for her upcoming releases. The actress had recently shared that the team behind ‘Unfair and Lovely’ had begun their script reading session in the new normal.

Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions, Unfair and Lovely tells the story of a girl who has a dark complexion and hence has to deal with a lot of prejudices in the society. The story is set in the state of Haryana and has Ileana and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Balwinder Singh Janjua will be debuting as the director for the film and he has worked with Ileana before in the film Mubarakan, where he wrote the screenplay.

On Ileana’s birthday, lets take a look at the some of her social media uploads:

1.World Mental Health Day

Ileana has been quite vocal with her mental health and the need to take care of ourselves. To mark the World Mental Health Day 2020, the actress had shared a breathtaking selfie in the backdrop of a sunset. The caption read: ‘It’s World Mental Health Day today. But how about we make our mental health a priority every day?’

2.Water baby

Time and again, Ileana has proven her love for the beaches and the waters. In this throwback picture, the actress can be seen enjoying a swim.

3.Relatable always

The actress is certainly not all about glamour and sheen. Her New Years’ post is comfy and relatable to say the least.

4.Bridal look

Here is Ileana rocking the purple wedding attire with absolute confidence.

5.“Take care of yourself”

While lockdown has hit all of us in ways never imaginable, Ileana posted a post workout selfie and urged everyone to take care.

Happy birthday Ileana D'Cruz!