Happy birthday, Fabio!

It's a special day for Fabio Miretti, who celebrates his 21st birthday today!

Another birthday in Bianconero, the umpteenth for a player who has donned our colours from a very young age: having arrived at Juventus in 2011, when he was only eight years old, Fabio has always beaten the odds since his days in the youth academy, until reaching the dream he had as a child - that of playing in the first team. A dream that became reality and from that moment - it was 8 December 2021 when he made his Champions League debut against Malmö - he has not stopped since.

Soon after, Miretti become a permanent member of the first team squad in recent years, taking on more and more responsibility: last season he made 25 league appearances and 28 overall, and in the match against Fiorentina on 5 November 2023, he scored his first Serie A goal with Juventus.

Just last month, Fabio signed a contract extension until June 2028, confirming a relationship and bond that has been going on for over a decade.

Today, on his special day, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery from his injury.

Happy birthday, Fabio!