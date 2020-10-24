Happy Birthday Drake: Here are His Top 5 Songs

Canadian rap musician Aubrey Drake Graham is known for albums like Take Care, Thank Me Later and Nothing Was the Same. Apart from being a music producer, Drake is a rapper, singer, actor, record producer and songwriter. He came into the limelight with his debut studio album Thank Me Later, which was released in 2010. This album, after its release, made it to number one on the US Billboard 200. The musician shot to fame with Take Care, which he introduced a year later in 2011.

Drake has also produced mixtapes like Room for Improvement and If You're Reading This It's Too Late. He caught attention this year in May with his new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He has won many awards for his songs, including four Grammies and six American Music Awards.

Born on October 24, 1986, Drake will turn a year older on Saturday. As the rapper is set to celebrate his 34th birthday tomorrow, here is top five songs of him.

Laugh Now Cry Later

A song by Drake, Laugh Now Cry Later has been sung by American rapper Lil Durk. The song was released in August and it debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video of this number was directed by Dave Meyers. It’s a lead single from the musician’s upcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

God's Plan

Released in January 2018, God’s Plan received appreciation from music critics. The single made it to the top of the charts in fourteen countries, including the UK and Canada. Besides, it shattered first-day streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify. The music video of the song was directed by Karena Evans.

One Dance

A song from Drake’s fourth studio album titled Views, it was introduced in 2016. The track reached the number one position in charts in 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, among others. It also grabbed the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 for 10 non-consecutive weeks.

Toosie Slide

Toosie Slide is a song from Drake’s commercial mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Titled after social media influencer Toosie, the video of the song shows the rapper quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It made its debut at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Find Your Love

Written by Drake, Patrick Reynolds, Jeff Bhasker and Kanye West, Find Your Love is the second single from Thank Me Later.

The number debuted in the top 40 in the US.