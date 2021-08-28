Happy Birthday, Deepak Tijori: Top 5 Movies You Must Watch at Least Once in Your Life

One of the most recognisable faces in Bollywood from the 1990s, actor Deepak Tijori turns 60 this year. In his three-decade-long career, Tijori has acted in over forty films, television shows and directed a few projects. He is known for his supporting roles in some of the most successful Bollywood films of all time. On his birthday, we look back at five of those films.

Aashiqui (1990)

Tijori made his debut as an actor in this hit romantic drama from Mahesh Bhatt. He played Balu, the friend of the lead character Rahul (Rahul Roy). The film is about Rahul and Anu (Anu Aggarwal), who rebel against oppressive circumstances. They cross paths and seek refuge, healing and love in each other’s company.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

In this cult classic film, Tijori played Shekhar Malhotra, the spoilt rich college student and the arch-rival of the lead character Sanju (Aamir Khan). He appears in the film’s memorable bicycle racing scenes with Aamir Khan.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Another memorable role of Deepak Tijori is from this famous Kundan Shah film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Tijori plays Chris, a member of the band, which includes Khan and Krishnamurthy’s characters, Sunil and Anna. Both Sunil and Chris love Anna, but the latter chooses Chris. This creates the bone of contention among the two men.

Ghulam (1998)

The film became a pop culture phenomenon in the late ‘90s for two reasons. One was the Aati Kya Khandala song, and the other was the iconic railway track race scene. The race occurs between Aamir Khan’s character Siddhu, and Charlie, a motorcycle gang leader (Tijori). Both characters take part in a dare that involves running towards a moving train.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

This Mahesh Manjrekar-directed crime drama paints a sympathetic picture of Mumbai underworld gangsters. Tijori plays Sub-inspector Kishore Kadam in the film. He is a friend of the lead character Raghu (Sanjay Dutt), who turns towards a life of crime by accident. Kishore tries to convince Raghu to abandon his criminal ways.

