Happy birthday: Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Sudbury's innovation hub

Relatives always say to kids “look how grown up you are” and that’s true of organizations and institutions, too. It seems only yesterday that Laurentian University celebrated the grand opening of its $30-million im Fielding Innovation and Commercialization Space.

Staff noted that the inauguration was well attended and the 2023 event had the same vibe. There was even cake.

The Sudbury Downtown BIA’s executive director was the keynote speaker at the fifth birthday of the Foundry last week. Kyle Marcus is always glad to talk about his Laurentian years and how education is, by necessity, continually changing.

“I am a big fan of Laurentian," Marcus said. "I spent a lot of time here. Analysis and synthesis skills are what the university gave me. I gained academics and beyond that, it made me confident.

"We are that largest city from Barrie to Winnipeg. Sudbury is at a crux. Jobs are shifting and innovation is so important. We need to create entrepreneurs and leverage our secondary and tertiary industries here … mining opportunities, the future of battery electric vehicles.

"The Foundry will be part of our bright future.”

The Foundry is a new initiative at Laurentian, housed in the Jim Fielding building.

"We’re here to enable our university innovators to ideate, create, and develop ideas that can go on to become startup companies or social enterprises," the university said on its website.

The 5,000-square-foot facility includes co-working space, meeting spaces and a well-equipped development lab. The Foundry provides "opportunities to engage with like-minded fellows, explore new skills, and pursue opportunities that may have once been just an idea."

Tammy Eger, vice president for research and a former interim president of Laurentian, said she sees The Foundry as an important gathering place for anyone interested in innovation.

“Designing prototypes here in our Maker Space is just one of the services we promote," Eger said. "We have more staff and faculty using this space and encourage the general public to engage. This was - and is - Gisele Roberts’ vision.”

Gisele Roberts, Laurentian’s director of Research and Innovation, was designing and envisioning this space and its possibilities before it was even a dream.

“I love seeing the students we support in capstone projects," Roberts said. "We host the Northern Ontario Angels here and this is the home base for the SHAD Foundation summer program. Developing critical thinking that advances students in life will also help them and the businesses they will work for in this community and across Canada. It has fulfilled all expectations.”

“I am happy I was able to come in and add my own spin,” added Heather Dufour, who became The Foundry coordinator in May 2021. “It’s all about positive energy.”

A new addition to Laurentian's staff, Sue Lekun is the philanthropy officer at Laurentian. She said The Foundry is part of a larger university initiative to be more agile in a rapidly changing world.

Also in attendance was Tracy McLeod, the university’s chief advancement officer.

“In my career, it was one of the most exciting projects I have ever been involved in … where we had all levels of politicians agreeing to provide the funding needed, plus it had tremendous community engagement and support.”

Funding from the Fielding family was central to moving this closer to completion.

“I don’t know if I’ve been to every birthday as we would have missed out on at least 2021,” observed Cam Perdue.

Perdue’s great-grandfather, Cliff Fielding, passed away in 2004. There are legacy projects across this city from Cliff Fielding and family.

“I started my learning journey right here at Laurentian and we had this awesome beautiful space," Cam Perdue said. "We could hang out here, participate in pitch competitions and it keeps evolving to respond to what’s new.

"We are super proud to support this. What’s next, what’s exciting? Well, that’s why it is great to be here every year and get the updates and imagine the future.”

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star