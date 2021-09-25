Happy Birthday Bishan Singh Bedi: ICC, BCCI and Others Wish Legendary Indian Spinner As He Turns 75 (Check Posts)

Team Latestly
·2 min read
In this article:
Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi turned 75 today and netizens took to social media to wish him on his 75th birthday. Bedi was known for his variations in left-arm spin and he took a total of 266 wickets in the 67 Test appearances he made for India.

See ICC's wish:

And BCCI's wish too:

Happy Birthday!

Historian Ramachandra Guha's take on the legend on his birthday:

'Complete artist'

A throwback:

