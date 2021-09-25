Happy Birthday Bishan Singh Bedi: ICC, BCCI and Others Wish Legendary Indian Spinner As He Turns 75 (Check Posts)

Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi turned 75 today and netizens took to social media to wish him on his 75th birthday. Bedi was known for his variations in left-arm spin and he took a total of 266 wickets in the 67 Test appearances he made for India.

See ICC's wish:

1560 first-class wickets, including 266 at 28.71 on the Test stage 🏏 Happy birthday to spin-bowling royalty, Bishan Bedi 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2v1FORqS55 — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2021

And BCCI's wish too:

7⃣7⃣ international matches

2⃣7⃣3⃣ international wickets Here's wishing @BishanBedi ji - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest exponents of spin bowling - a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/aTnUfkZpGI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2021

Happy Birthday!

I've had the privilege of seeing Bishan Singh Bedi bowl live. I've seen him tease and torment a batsman for 3 full overs before finally delivering the coup de grace.

Happy 75th birthday to my favourite Indian spinner!

(Photo Credit, Ken Kelly) pic.twitter.com/N7yZqTKUfQ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 25, 2021

Historian Ramachandra Guha's take on the legend on his birthday:

The great Bishan Bedi turns seventy-five today. I write in @ttindia on the cricketer and the man:https://t.co/y07VyiGWAC — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) September 25, 2021

'Complete artist'

Story continues

Bishan Singh Bedi is the complete artist, having embraced the art and the medium (cricket) for life. It was good to see the Most Incurable Cricket Romantic I know being on top of his game, despite the challenges, as he marks his 75th birthday. (Pic: @RoliBooks) #TheSardarofSpin pic.twitter.com/6EN5lAU8lu — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) September 25, 2021

A throwback:

Cricket is an art. What else would it be when a certain Bishan Singh Bedi is one of its protagonists? I fell in love with the game when I saw him in action at the Ferozeshah Kotla. Bowler's work was such an easy exercise. No pain, no sweat. I wanted to be one 👇 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) September 24, 2021

Also Read | Mark Hamill Birthday Special: 11 Quotes by the Star Wars Actor That Depict His Views on Movies and Choices of Career