Happy Birthday Ahmed Khan: Interesting Facts About Mr India’s Child Artist-turned-choreographer, director

Ahmed Khan, the successful choreographer turns 47 this year. He is a multitalented and prominent celebrity in the Bollywood industry.

Ahmed Khan, lovingly known as Pappi King, also donnes hat of a screenwriter and producer. This popular choreographer was the favorite judge in Dance India Dance Lil Master, a dance reality TV show; and also judged Nach Baliye 9. Out of the many lesser known facts about him, the fact that stands out is his association with the iconic film Mr India. He was one of the orphan child artistes in that film. The Baaghi 2, 3 director has acted in few other films as well.

On the special occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about Mr India’s child artist-turned-choreographer-director:

1) Who can forget the hook steps of ‘Rangeela re’ in the Aamir Khan-Urmila starrer blockbuster film Rangeela? Well, it was choreographed by Ahmed and he received Filmfare Best Choreography Award (1995).

2) Ahmed has been fond of dancing since childhood. His mother, who was a friend of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, requested the latter to give him a chance and test his skill. This led to him being the assistant dance director for the movie ‘Anjaam’ (1994).

3) Ahmed Khan Mulla is his full name. He is married to Shaira Khan, who used to be a model and is now a producer with Paperdoll Entertainment.

4) Paathshaala starring Shahid Kapoor-Ayesha Takia was produced by Ahmed and Shaira.

5) Ek Paheli Leela was also the product of the couple’s production house Paperdoll Entertainment.

6) He narrowly escaped death during 2 fatal situations. First instance was at the World Trade Center (he shot there 2 days prior to the devastating attack). Second time he escaped death during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. He was supposed to stay at a hotel near the site of the calamity, but he cancelled the reservation at the eleventh hour.

7) He once again featured as a child artiste in the film Raakh (1989) after Mr. India.

8) Apart from Baaghi sequels, he had also previously directed films like ‘Lakeer – Forbidden Lines’ and ‘Fool N Final’.

9) He received Filmfare Best Choreography Award for Salman Khan’s Kick. Taal, Ghajini, Ganesh (Telugu film), Yuva are some of the other films where he was the choreographer.

