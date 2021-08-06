Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: From Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke to Tattad Tattad, Some of His Hit Songs

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan turns a year older today. He started his career in the industry very young. At 8, he started singing for Bollywood films. Aditya is fondly remembered as the child singer and voiced a couple of famous songs while growing up. His first song was for a Nepalese film, Mohini in 1992. Some notable songs Aditya crooned as a child include Hotel Hai Mobile – Ghoonghat (1997), Yeh Mera India – Pardes (1997), Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaye – Taal (1999) and Mujhe Maaf Karna- Biwi No. 1 (1999). He is also known for hosting the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Aditya continues to host multiple television shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, X-Factor, Indian Idol, among others. Today, on Aditya Narayan’s birthday, here is a playlist curation:

1. Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke (Masoom)

Two decades later, this song is still remembered fondly. Kids of that generation would often mention the opening lyrics to point out that they cannot be taken for granted for being kids. The song was also used later for a shoe brand advertisement. Composer Anand Raj Anand’s lyrics also were a chief reason behind the song’s popularity. At Screen Awards in 1999, Aditya was awarded the Special Jury Award for the song.

2. Title song (Akele Hum Akele Tum)

This song depicting a father-son relationship needed a real life father-son duo to come together. Aditya Narayan and his father Udit Narayan gave a rare memory by singing this song together. The on-screen father-son was played by Aamir Khan and child actor Adil Rizvi. The track proves the love between the two characters, which also was a key component in the film’s storyline. Aditya and Udit teamed up again to sing the title song of Papa The Great (2000).

3. Rangeela Re (Rangeela)

Asha Bhosale cast a spell with this amazing track from the composition of AR Rahman. The introduced Urmila Matondkar’s character in the film and made her an overnight sensation. Aditya arrives in the second stanza and creates a terrific impact despite the presence of legendary singer. His passionate child-like voice touched the audience's hearts. Aditya also made a cameo which did not last longer than a flash.

Story continues

4. Tattad Tattad (Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela)

This superhit dance number was crooned by none other than Aditya. Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed the music for the soundtrack album. Tattad Tattad is a party hit and unforgettable, thanks to Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy and that hook step which became a rage. The lyrics were penned by Siddharth–Garima. Aditya also sang the song Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun for the film.

5. Mera Naam Kizzie (Dil Bechara)

Aditya lent his voice to this raspy song for AR Rahman’s composition. He was joined by Poorvi Koutish who gave the female vocals to the number. The lyrics for the soundtrack album are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here