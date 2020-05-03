Should You Be Happy With BasicNet S.p.A.'s (BIT:BAN) Performance Lately?

After looking at BasicNet S.p.A.'s (BIT:BAN) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether BasicNet's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Have BAN's earnings improved against past performances and the industry?

BAN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €21m has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which BAN is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's examine what's going on with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

BIT:BAN Income Statement May 3rd 2020

In terms of returns from investment, BasicNet has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.5% exceeds the IT Specialty Retail industry of 4.6%, indicating BasicNet has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for BasicNet’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 61% to 61% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though BasicNet's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research BasicNet to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.