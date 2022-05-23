Happy 4/20! The best stoner movies and TV shows to light up your 'high' holiday

Jayme Deerwester and Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Puff, puff, pass the remote.

The "high" and holy holiday of 4/20 is upon us once again, with plenty of pungent programming to toke to this year. For the uninitiated, April 20 is an unofficial holiday also known as "Weed Day," dedicated to all things marijuana. It's traced back to 1971, when a group of high schoolers from San Rafael, California, known as the Waldos, agreed to meet at 4:20 p.m. with map in hand to search for a plot of marijuana plants that had been abandoned by its owner.

The notion of 420 as a countercultural celebration became a thing in the 1990s when a group of Grateful Dead fans posted flyers in Oakland, California, urging fans to light up on April 20 at 4:20 p.m.

Wherever you fall on the pot spectrum, we're here to suggest stoner-themed movies and TV shows for just about every altered state, all of which are available to rent, buy, watch for free or stream with a subscription:

Marijuana's big moment: Pot stores are essential businesses. Will legal weed go mainstream?

In what states is weed legal?: Here is the list for recreational and medical use.

If you need a toke of stoner wisdom: 'The Big Lebowski'

If you think there's a more quotable stoner movie than "The Big Lebowski," well, that's just, like, your opinion, man. The Coen Brothers' 1998 cult classic is an offbeat crime caper about a shaggy, White Russian-swilling stoner named The Dude (Jeff Bridges), who gets pulled into a ransom scheme involving a rich philanthropist's two-timing trophy wife (Tara Reid). Featuring an all-star cast including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman (Oscar-worthy as a foul-mouthed Vietnam vet), the film also has plenty of outlandish dream sequences that are best enjoyed after a few bong rips.

Where to watch: Peacock

If you want to have your mind completely blown: 'Annihilation'

One of the trippiest movies we've ever seen bar none is "Annihilation," Alex Garland's highbrow, thought-provoking 2018 thriller that bombed at the box office but has since become a source of endless analysis by science fiction fans. Natalie Portman stars as a biologist who ventures into a mysterious, bubble-like area called "The Shimmer" to find her missing husband (Oscar Isaac). There, she and her all-female team of scientists discover mutated creatures and eye-popping landscapes as they gradually lose their minds. The final 30 minutes – in which Portman encounters her alien-like double – will make you feel high without even smoking.

Where to watch: Paramount+

If you miss getting high with your friends: 'Broad City'

Oh, Abbi and Ilana, how we miss you. Few series better capture New York in all its sweaty, smelly, scrappy glory than "Broad City." If you want to live vicariously through Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson as they smoke a bowl and go on delightfully absurd adventures, this is your show.

Where to watch: Hulu

If you want to see how much attitudes about marijuana have changed: 'Reefer Madness'

Picture an after-school special with 1930s production values and you've got "Reefer Madness," a black-and-white morality tale intended to scare young people away from experimenting with "the burning weed with its roots in hell" – which, if you believed the film, might lead teens to commit murder, suicide or order someone to play the piano as fast as possible. But by the 1970s, "Reefer Madness" came to be seen as a case study of everything pot opponents got wrong – and something unintentionally hilarious to watch while blazing up. It even inspired a 2005 musical parody starring Alan Cumming and Kristen Bell.

Where to watch: Pluto TV and Tubi

If you want a classic with your chronic: 'Up In Smoke'

Pot comedy got its start this 1978 Cheech and Chong caper, in which the comics unwittingly drive a "fiberweed" van built entirely out of hardened marijuana resin from Mexico to the USA while being tailed by an incompetent narcotics officer (Stacy Keach).

Where to watch: Rent it on Amazon Prime

If you're going to be at it for a while: 'That '70s Show'

Eight seasons' worth of basement antics from Eric Forman and his friends should be more than enough to outlast anyone's weed supply.

Where to watch: Rent it on Amazon Prime

If Sean Penn will always be Spicoli to you: 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

If you're under 30, you've probably only ever known Penn, a two-time Oscar winner, as a Serious Dramatic Actor, having played a grieving father in "Mystic River," a condemned prisoner in "Dead Man Walking" and a gay political icon in "Milk." But Penn's big break came in this 1982 high school comedy, in which he played stoner dude Jeff Spicoli, whose worldview can be summed up thusly: "Surfing's not a sport, it's a way of life, it's no hobby. It's a way of looking at that wave and saying, 'Hey bud, let's party!' "

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If you like bromantic bud comedies: 'Pineapple Express'

"Up in Smoke" may have invented the stoner movie genre, but this 2008 comedy starring Seth Rogen and James Franco as a process server and a pot dealer having a very bad night gave rise to an entire strain of marijuana. "As we were writing it," Rogen explained to Cannabist in 2014, "we said, 'If we're ever at a weed store or buying weed and someone offers us Pineapple Express, we'll know we've made it!"

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If you like to contemplate the universe while high: 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey'

At least you'll know you are high while watching Neil deGrasse Tyson ponder the mysteries of the galaxy, as opposed to the time I nearly collided with Neil deGrasse Tyson while getting on the elevator at work and wondered if the cold medicine I was on at the time was messing with my head. (Thankfully, we had photographic evidence of his visit, proving that I did not hallucinate the whole thing.)

Where to watch: Disney+

If you want to feel alright, alright, alright: 'Dazed and Confused'

Like Penn, Matthew McConaughey has graduated to playing Oscar-caliber roles – and thinking deep thoughts in Lincoln commercials. But the difference is that McConaughey still begins his Oscar acceptance speech by saying, "All right, all right, all right!" And that unscripted line came from his very first scene in his very first movie: "Dazed and Confused," the 1993 Richard Linklater comedy in which the unknown Texan played a 20-something who had nothing better to do than hang out with high schoolers on the last day of classes.

Where to watch: Peacock

If you still quote 'Chappelle's Show' regularly: 'Half Baked'

Catch glimpses of Dave Chappelle's future greatness (including his Lil' Jon impression) in this 1998 comedy, which he co-wrote and starred in as Thurgood Jenkins, a research laboratory janitor who sells the pot intended for use in an FDA study so he can bail his friend out of jail. Eventually, Thurgood and his pot-selling alter ego, Mr. Nice, become a little too successful, incurring the wrath of the local drug dealer.

Where to watch: Tubi

Chris Tucker, left, and Ice Cube struggle to repay their pot dealer in 1995's &quot;Friday.&quot;
Chris Tucker, left, and Ice Cube struggle to repay their pot dealer in 1995's "Friday."

If you've ever used the phrase 'Bye, Felicia': 'Friday'

Rapper Ice Cube and writing partner DJ Pooh set out to create a "hood classic," and they pulled it off with this semi-autobiographical 1995 comedy about two friends (Cube and Chris Tucker) trying to figure out how to repay their pot dealer $200 before 10 p.m. And one throwaway line ("Bye, Felicia") entered the popular lexicon as a way to dismiss annoying people. Not too shabby for your first major script. In 2015, Friday even returned to theaters for a special 20th anniversary engagement on – you guessed it – 4/20.

Where to watch: Peacock and HBO Max

If you'd do anything to satisfy your munchies: 'Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle'

Potheads are a suggestible lot. Mention any kind of junk food to them when the munchies are kicking in and they'll set off on an epic quest to find it. Such is the case for investment banker Harold (John Cho) and his medical school applicant buddy Kumar (Kal Penn), who see an ad for White Castle while getting stoned in this 2004 film and decide nothing else will satisfy their hunger but a bag of sliders – even if they have to survive a ride of terror with Neil Patrick Harris and hang-glide to get their hands on them.

Where to watch: Tubi

Mickey Mouse is the sorcerer’s apprentice in &quot;Fantasia.&quot;
Mickey Mouse is the sorcerer’s apprentice in "Fantasia."

If you think it's fun to mix Mickey Mouse and marijuana: 'Fantasia'

More than 75 years after its release, this animated classic, consisting of eight segments – including one on the history of Earth and another featuring Mickey as a sorcerer's apprentice – remains Disney's trippiest film, and the best companion for cannabis.

Where to watch: Disney+

If you like to combine your sinsemilla with superheroes: 'Chronic-Con Episode 420: A New Dope'

Comedian and @midnight panelist Doug Benson has managed to milk two documentaries out of his marijuana habit: 2008's "Super High Me," in which he took a cue from Morgan Spurlock and spent a month off of pot and the next on a lot of it, and 2015's "Chronic-Con," in which he spends an entire Comic-Con stoned. And he may be onto something: being high would at least make it easy to stomach the exorbitant wifi fees at the convention center.

Where to watch: "Amazon Prime" 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4/20 movies to watch in 2022: 'Big Lebowski,' 'Reefer Madness,' more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th