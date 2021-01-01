Happy New Year 2021: How to create new year-themed stickers on WhatsApp
As we enter the year 2021 (we made it!), our spirits are high, our anticipations are positive, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the world like it was yesterday in 2020. Recently, a new mutation of the novel coronavirus also >appeared in Nigeria. Essentially, whatever your plans usually were each year, we still need to cautious in 2021, maintain social and physical distance. But, that also does not mean, the New Year's wishes be dull.
WhatsApp offers multiple sticker packs to send for festivals and other celebratory occasions. However, there are ways in which you can create your own sticker packs. There are multiple ways to create fun and creative WhatsApp stickers.
[hq]Here to create your own New Year 2021-themed WhatsApp stickers[/hq]
[hans][hstep]Step 1: Download the 'Sticker Maker' app from Google Play Store[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 2: Once downloaded, open the app and tap on 'Create a new stickerpack'.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 3: The app will ask you to enter the name of the sticker pack and add an author name for the pack.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 4: The app allows users to add 15 stickers in every pack. Users need to tap on any of the boxes and then select the option of their choices from Take Photo, Open Gallery, Select File and more. Users need to create at least three stickers to add the Stickerpack to WhatsApp.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 5: Users can tap on Open Gallery to create stickers from images that are stored in the phone's Gallery.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 6: Once the user has selected the picture, they will get the option to cut the picture into shape. Once cropped, the app will give an option to add an outline or text, following which users can save the sticker.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 7: Finally, users will have to tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' to use the Happy New Year 2021 stickers. Once a confirmation appears on the screen, the stickers will have been added to the messaging app.[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 8:Users can now tap on the emoji icon followed by stickers icon on WhatsApp to access the sticker pack. [/hstep][/hans]
