Happ's 28 points lead way, Wisconsin beats Indiana 71-61

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Greg Gard looked down at the stat sheet to find something to harp on about Ethan Happ.

He missed four foul shots and committed three turnovers. But those miscues got glossed over by all the good things that Happ did on Tuesday night.

The athletic forward had 28 points in one of his best all-around efforts of the season, and undermanned Wisconsin overcame another injury to beat Indiana 71-61. Happ hit 11 of 17 shots, adding nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Badgers (9-7, 2-1 Big Ten).

''He plays hard. He makes a lot of good things happen. It's not always pretty but ... a lot of good things happen by just playing hard,'' Gard said.

Especially in the second half, when the Badgers held a 20-8 advantage on the boards.

''We were, to be honest with you, soft on the glass,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''In the second half, the game really changed on second shots.''

Collin Hartmann led Indiana with a career-high 18 points, hitting 4 of 8 from behind the arc off the bench. Robert Johnson added 14 points and five assists.

But the Badgers still won their fifth straight game despite being without starting guard Brevin Pritzl, who was scratched 90 minutes before tipoff with a head injury after getting hurt in shootaround.

Brad Davison added 14 points for Wisconsin, which extended its winning streak over the Hoosiers (8-7, 1-2) in Madison to 16 games.

''I think it's just something at Wisconsin where it's next man up - that's how we transition with new guys in different roles, the 6-foot-10 Happ said.

Indiana had no answer for Wisconsin's athletic, do-it-all forward.

After trailing by three at halftime, the Badgers took over slowly and led by about 10 for most of the last five minutes. Happ muscled his way around three defenders for an offensive rebound and putback for a 62-51 lead with 4:34 left.