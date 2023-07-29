‘Happiness for Beginners’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)

Adapted from the 2015 novel by Katherine Center, Netflix’s “Happiness for Beginners” largely takes place in the wilderness, where different kinds of people are forced to bond while braving the elements as they hike the Appalachian Trail. Led by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Office” alum Ellie Kemper, the gaggle of goofballs provides laughs of all kinds as well as some heartfelt moments.

Zealous camp guide Bennett (Ben Cook) keeps everything interesting, especially when he scolds Helen (Kemper) for her careless mistakes on the hike and praises Jake (Luke Grimes) for all of his perfect moves in setting up and taking down camp. Nico Santos and Gus Birney even more humor to this romantic comedy story.

Here’s who plays who in “Happiness for Beginners”:

Helen (Ellie Kemper)

Ellie Kemper portrays Helen, who wants to start over after she divorces her husband. She experienced infidelity and a miscarriage during their marriage. She signs up for a hiking trip through the Appalachian mountains with several other strangers, not realizing her brother’s friend Jake (Luke Grimes) is going on the trip as well.

Kemper is best known for her titular role of Kimmy Schmidt in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as well as Erin Hannon, the secretary who very briefly replaces Pam in “The Office.”

Luke Grimes plays Jake in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Jake (Luke Grimes)

Jake is Helen’s brother Duncan’s best friend from childhood. He also “happens” to be going on the same camping trip that Helen does. He works as a doctor, but he has other aspirations too like world travel and wildlife watching.

Luke Grimes is best known for his role as Kayce Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s Wild West series “Yellowstone.” He also played Elliot Gray in the “Fifty Shades” films.

Alexander Koch plays Duncan in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Duncan (Alexander Koch) is Helen’s younger brother. He can be a bit absentminded at times, but he has a big heart.

Alexander Koch is known for playing James ‘Junior’ Rennie in “Under the Dome,” Matt in “Always Shine” (2016) and Mike in “Black Bear” (2020).

Story continues

Blythe Danner portrays Grandma Gigi in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Grandma Gigi (Blythe Danner)

Blythe Danner plays Grandma Gigi, whom Helen visits on her drive to the camping trip.

Danner is known for playing Dina Byrnes in “Meet the Parents,” Anna in “The Last Kiss,” Tara Walton in “Paul” and Carol Petersen in “I’ll See You in My Dreams.”

Ben Cook plays Bennett in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Beckett (Ben Cook)

Beckett (Ben Cook) leads the hikers through the trip as their guide. He can be a bit overbearing at times, but he means well. His instruction ensures that all the campers make it through the journey in one piece, for the most part.

Ben Cook is known for featuring as Adam Fisher in HBO’s “Paterno” alongside Al Pacino and directed by Barry Levinson. He has also appeared in TV shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Veep,” “30 Rock,” “House of Cards,” “The First Lady” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.” He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (2021).

Nico Santos plays Hugh in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Hugh (Nico Santos)

Hugh (Nico Santos) is an aspiring actor. He bonds with Helen when they both find mutual age experiences within each other.

Santos is known for playing Mateo in “Superstore,” Oliver T’sien in “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) and Recorder Theel in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Shayvawn Webster plays Windy in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Windy (Shayvawn Webster)

Windy (Shayvawn Webster) fits right into the camping trip. She studied psychology, and her mindset is always healthy.

Webster is known for playing Detective Dani Vertiz on “Law & Order,” and she has made appearances in shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Devs,” “FBI” and “Instinct.”

Julia Shiplett plays Sue in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Sue (Julia Shiplett)

Julia Shiplett plays Sue, a camper who tries to take a vow of silence on the hike. While it doesn’t really work out for her, she enjoys the experience all the same.

Shiplett has appeared in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” as a manicurist,” Taryn in the TV show “Love Life” and she will soon be seen as Michelle in “Turn Me On.”

Gus Birney plays Kaylee in “Happiness for Beginners”(Netflix)

Kaylee (Gus Birney)

Gus Birney portrays Kaylee, an aloof but also sensible camper.

Birney is known for appearances in “Shining Vale” as Gaynor Phelps, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020), “Here and Now” (2018) and “A Rainy Day in New York” (2019).

Esteban Benito plays Mason in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Mason (Esteban Benito)

Mason thinks he knows all there is to know about hiking, but he is in for a big paradigm shift.

Esteban Benito is known for playing Officer Hansom in “Isn’t It Romantic” (2019), Doug in “Big Time Adolescence” (2019), Peter in “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (2019) and Diego Padilla in “One Life to Live.”

Aaron Roman Weiner plays Mike in “Happiness for Beginners” (Netflix)

Mike (Aaron Roman Weiner)

Aaron Roman Weiner plays Mike, Helen’s ex-husband who cheated on her. He’s kind of a schmuck.

Weiner is known for playing Beau Kovac in “The Big Door Prize,” Agent Brooks in “The Americans,” Ben Reynolds in “Chicago P.D.” and appearing as Detective Felix O’Connor in an episode of “New Amsterdam.”

The post ‘Happiness for Beginners’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos) appeared first on TheWrap.