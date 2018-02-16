Happily ever after in Vegas: Golden Knights put on in-game wedding

There was a wedding at the Golden Knights game in Vegas on Feb. 15. (screenshot via @GoldenKnights Twitter)

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

That’s especially true for Vegas Golden Knights fans Steven Poscente and his girlfriend, Cari, who started the Thursday night game as a dating couple, and ended the night as a married one.

Cheers to the happy couple pic.twitter.com/uiGG0wrhn2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 16, 2018





After a stoppage in play in the first period, Poscente popped the question during a contest where the couple was asked to guess the titles of songs for a prize. When Bruno Mars’ ‘Marry Me’ played, Poscente dropped to one knee.

Another sports engagement!! In typical Vegas fashion tho, wedding is in the second period! pic.twitter.com/5NXWqC7y5u — Todd Joyes (@stripes_83) February 16, 2018





Cari said yes, and the in-arena host announced that they had a dress for her, and the wedding would take place during the second intermission right there in “The Fortress” (A large structure inside the arena). But not before the packed arena helped the newly-engaged couple choose a song for their first dance.

The options: ‘Sweet Golden Knights’ (a riff of ‘Sweet Caroline’), ‘My Heart Will Go On’, and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

The Elvis tune won the contest.

Story Continues





And in true Las Vegas fashion, an Elvis impersonator was the wedding’s officiant.

Because, well, who else would do the honours at an impromptu wedding in Vegas?

OF COURSE ELVIS IS THE REVEREND GOD HELP US pic.twitter.com/Nqaf2InTLR — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) February 16, 2018





Although one of the rings was dropped during the ceremony (to the amusement of the thousands of hockey fans watching), the wedding was a big success.

And they lived happily ever after. … so far.

Oh, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1.





More NHL coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports:



