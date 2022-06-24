What's next? These states could be pivotal for post-Roe abortion access.

Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
·8 min read

In a one-story brick building in Tuscaloosa in May, the West Alabama Women’s Center had been busy in what director Robin Marty feared was a final stretch of providing abortions before most become illegal in her state.

Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she expected abortion access would likely collapse all across the Deep South. That leaves her clients, mostly poor, uninsured women of color, with one last option in the region – if it lasts.

“When we're gone, they're going to be – along with everybody else in the South – trying to travel to Florida,” Marty told USA TODAY.

Florida is among several states, including Kansas and North Carolina, whose decisions on whether to continue to offer abortions will be especially pivotal to post-Roe abortion access in the United States, experts and advocates said.

“It would be devastating” for access if Florida’s abortion protections were overturned because of the distance and costs it would add for women in Florida and a number of nearby states, said Elizabeth Nash, associate director of state issues at the nonprofit Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The Supreme Court's decision to strip away federal abortion rights means 26 states – many in the South and Midwest – are certain or likely to enact bans, according to Guttmacher. Others, including on the West Coast and Northeast, are expected to retain access.

But some states that expect surges in demand — and are considered key to access as nearby states enact bans — also face uncertainty because of upcoming ballot measures, hostile legislatures or midterm elections that could oust abortion-rights governors protecting access in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Florida in the South, Kansas in the middle of the country, and North Carolina further up the southeast coast are just critical access points so that people don't have to travel even farther,” said Elisabeth Smith, director for state policy and advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

But it's not just about money for the procedure, she said.

"You add in travel costs for several days. Can you get the time off of work, probably unpaid? And can you arrange for child care?”

Shakya Cherry-Donaldson, the executive director of the Black women's advocacy group 1000 Women Strong, is working to mobilize voters ahead of midterm elections in states such as Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin, including to help preserve abortion access.

The issue is expected to bring more to the polls from both sides. But the stakes are especially high for lower-income women, for whom travel may be too expensive, said Smith said.

Why Florida is so critical

Much is still unknown about what legislation or legal challenges may emerge and how the use of abortion pills, and efforts to block them, will play into access.

But Florida worries some advocates mostly because of its large population and more than 50 abortion clinics critical for women in the South. Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina are all expected to prohibit or severely weaken access. None of the states surrounding Florida have a state right to abortion, either in statute or through the state constitution, Smith said.

Abortion has long been protected since the Florida Supreme Court found it be a right under the state constitution. But some advocates expect anti-abortion groups to pursue legal challenges seeking to change that. And Nash said the courts in Florida have become more conservative.

Lawmakers have passed a 15-week ban set to go into effect in July. Nash said lawmakers could also push for shorter bans. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said whether he would push for tighter bans.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida. The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.
Middlebury College economist Caitlin Knowles Myers said a total ban would have a huge effect. She projects that 100,000 women across the country in the first year after Roe is struck down would not be able to find ways to travel to reach an abortion because of all the state bans expected to go into effect. That number would rise to 130,000 if Florida enacted a full ban as well because of its population and key location in the southeast, she said.

But Mary Ziegler, an abortion law expert at Florida State University, said polling suggests a total ban would be unpopular in Florida and said some Republicans seem to have been reluctant to go that far, at least in the near term. Still, she said, there will be intense interest in Florida with expected bans nearby.

“Because it's a different situation for somebody to travel from Alabama to Florida than it is to travel from Alabama to New York," she said.

While some abortion providers are gearing up for a surge, they wonder how long the current policies will hold.

“I worry that in a year or so, Florida will be banned altogether. But right now, it's just too early to tell,” said Kelly Flynn, CEO of A Woman's Choice clinic in Jacksonville.

Kansas needed to help serve people from Midwest, South

While Kansas is a Republican-dominated state, in 2019 its Supreme Court ruled that a pregnant person’s right to personal autonomy was protected under the state constitution, providing protection for abortion, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has supported the right to abortion despite a Republican-controlled legislature that has sought to restrict it.

“Kansas already is a really important state for abortion care,” said Alesha Doan, a University of Kansas professor of public affairs who studies abortion, citing its central location and that most of the states that border apart from Colorado “are extremely hostile to reproductive rights and abortion.”

Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma have passed near-total bans that were previously not legally permissible, Doan said. As a result, she said Kansas is even more “pivotal” after Roe was stuck down and is likely to see an influx of women seeking abortions.

In August, however, Kansas voters will decide on a ballot measure that declares the state constitution does not grant a right to an abortion. The vote will take place during primary elections when Doan said voter turnout is often low.

More than 60% of residents oppose making abortion completely illegal in Kansas, according to a Fort Hays State University poll released in February. It also found that 50.5% said the Kansas government should not place any regulations on the circumstances under which people can get abortions, while 25.4% disagreed.

Observers say they'll be watching closely to see the extent to which the leaked Supreme Court opinion galvanizes voters on both sides and may be a bellwether for the midterm elections.

If the amendment passes, Doan predicted that when the Kansas legislature, when it reconvenes in the spring of 2023, would introduce "a battery of more anti-abortion bills, ultimately making access impossible."

Anti-abortion signs are held by supporters during a Kansans for Life march through downtown Topeka, Kansas on Jan. 25, 2022.
That would mean women from the South and Midwest who went to Kansas might head to Colorado or Illinois but could find long waits for appointments.

"The reality is, there are not enough providers in half the country. The states where abortion will remain legal can’t make up for all of the needs of people in the other half of the country," Smith said. "Providers in Colorado can't take on all of the needs in Texas and the West. And so you need Kansas both for people coming from the West, and also from the Midwest in the South."

North Carolina bordered by 'trigger' states

Advocates and experts say North Carolina is another key state because it could be the nearest destination for some in the South. It also borders several states that have “trigger laws” meant to ban or restrict abortion once Roe is overturned.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed anti-abortion legislation by the Republican-controlled legislature that is just short of enough votes for an override — a circumstance anti-abortion activists hope to change in November.

“How the election turns out — is going to impact the ability we have to protect abortion access in North Carolina,” Tara Romano, executive director of the Pro-Choice North Carolina abortion rights organization, told the Fayetteville Observer.

Meantime, North Carolina’s 15 abortion clinics are preparing for a surge in demand. Woman’s Choice Inc. clinics in Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte are hiring doctors and expanding hours as they expect more clients from Tennessee, Georgia and elsewhere if Roe is overturned, its leader Flynn said.

Anti-abortion demonstrators Tim Baugus and Joyce Pendergrass stand outside the Carolina Women's Clinic on Gillespie Street to hand out pamphlets to patients as they leave the clinic in Fayetteville, N.C. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
If North Carolina lawmakers do ban or restrict abortion, Flynn said it will have a disproportionate impact on low-income women.

"People with resources are able to travel,” she said.

With Roe now overturned, Ziegler has predicted that attention will focus on such states as critical new battlegrounds in the months and years ahead.

“We're expecting the South and the Midwest to be places where abortion is broadly criminalized, which means that there's going to be a lot more interest in what happens in places like Florida and North Carolina," she said. “Because it's a different situation for somebody to travel from Alabama to Florida than it is to travel from Alabama to New York.”

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com or follow him on Twitter @chris_kenning

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: States with abortion trigger laws mean Florida, North Carolina are key

