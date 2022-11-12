What happens now? Humiliating loss to undermanned Vandy a rock-bottom moment for Kentucky.

Jon Hale
·4 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky football fell to 6-4 on the 2022 season with a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt at Kroger Field on Saturday. Here is a closer look at what the win means beyond the scoreboard.

DISAPPOINTING SEASON HITS ROCK BOTTOM

It seems like a long time since reporters were voting Kentucky to finish second in the SEC East or ranking the Wildcats in the preseason Associated Press top 25 for just the fifth time in program history.

We knew before Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt that the 2022 season was going to fall short of preseason goals to win the SEC East or reach a New Year’s Six bowl, but there was still a realistic chance to finish the regular season with eight wins and play in a more prestigious bowl than Kentucky is used to.

Two of Kentucky’s three losses to date had come against teams who entered the weekend ranked 11th or better. The third loss (to South Carolina) could at least in part be explained by the absence of star quarterback Will Levis in that game.

But there is no way to spin losing to lowly Vanderbilt, which had lost 26 consecutive SEC games before Saturday, as anything but an embarrassment that could deal a major blow to the strides Mark Stoops and company have made in elevating Kentucky’s respect level nationally. Vanderbilt has not recorded a winning season since 2013. It lost to Georgia and Alabama by a combined 110-3 margin earlier this season and was playing without its No. 1 quarterback and several other usual starters.

Theoretically upsetting No. 1 Georgia next week would reset the narrative, but it is impossible to imagine that scenario after watching Saturday’s game. Things could continue to spiral downward with a blowout loss to the Bulldogs and a loss to archrival Louisville in the regular-season finale, but even if that happens this game represents the point where the season went from underwhelming to a catastrophic failure.

BOWL IMPLICATIONS

Had Kentucky taken care of business against Vanderbilt and Louisville, even with a loss to Georgia the Wildcats looked like the favorite to reach the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly known as the Outback Bowl) as long as one of the five teams ranked ahead of it in the playoff committee’s top 25 did not fall into the SEC’s “Pool of Six” bowls.

Barring an upset of Georgia, the Tampa, Florida, bowl game now looks out of reach for Kentucky.

The SEC assigns teams to the games in the “Pool of Six” but it does so with the input of schools and the bowl games. The ReliaQuest Bowl is generally the top target of schools in the pool due to its status as a Florida bowl game traditionally played on New Year’s Day. The league office generally gives the school with the best record first pick of games in the pool.

Florida could still get to eight wins. Mississippi State could finish ahead of Kentucky with one more win and two UK losses. South Carolina would probably have preference over Kentucky too if they finish with the same record due to the head-to-head win.

The SEC might not have enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the games in the “Pool of Six,” but the most likely scenario now suggests Kentucky will have little say in where it goes. That means a trip to the Music City Bowl, which kicks off at the same time as the Kentucky-Louisville men’s basketball rivalry game on New Year’s Eve, can no longer be ruled out. The Las Vegas Bowl or Liberty Bowl are other possibilities.

VANDERBILT STREAK SNAPPED

Kentucky entered the game having won six straight against Vanderbilt. The Commodores picked up their first win in the series since 2013.

With the loss, Kentucky fell to 48-43-4 all-time against Vanderbilt. The dominance in the Stoops era versus the Commodores gave Kentucky one of its few comfortable advantages in an all-time series against an SEC rival, but none of that recent success was enough to avoid disaster on a snowy afternoon in Lexington.

Kentucky’s longest winning streak against an SEC team is now two games against Florida and Missouri.

Latest Stories

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

    P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s

  • Andreescu and Fernandez lift Canada past Italy at Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canada rolled to a 3-0 victory over Italy in Group A play on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup. Bianca Andreescu defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie and Leylah Fernandez locked up the win with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Martina Trevisan. Fernandez later teamed with Gabriela Dabrowski for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti to complete the sweep. "Today was just a great day overall," Fernandez said. Andre

  • Worst expansion seasons in NHL history

    The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest franchise, but where do they rank among the worst expansion teams in league history?