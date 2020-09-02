What happens when a kid gets COVID-19 at an Ottawa or Gatineau school?

As parents send their children back to school in Ottawa and Gatineau, the possibility of COVID-19 spreading in classrooms weighs on parents, students and staff.

So, what does happen if COVID-19 turns up at school?

The short answer is: it depends.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, said Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will have a nurse assigned to monitor the situation and to follow up with close contacts.

"We will be most likely be asking all of the class contacts to self-isolate until the appropriate time when they can be tested for COVID and/or the timeframe after exposure to the possible source of infection passes," Etches told city council last week.

Any additional steps will depend on whether the student appears to have contracted the illness at home or if more students begin to exhibit symptoms in their same class or school.

In the circumstances of a confirmed case, the Ontario government said classroom cohorts will be considered "high risk of exposure" and students in the cohort will be directed to isolate and present for testing.

OPH said it is still developing guidance for whether parents need to isolate as well if their child is a close contact of a confirmed case.

Etches said OPH would make information about infection at schools public, but it will also protect the identity of children who become sick.

"We don't want blaming or shaming of children and families," Etches said.

If a child shows symptoms at school

According to the Ontario government guidelines, if a student begins to show symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, fever or runny nose, the teacher should alert the principal.

The student will then be provided a disposable mask and moved to designated isolation area to await pickup.

Staff supervising the student should maintain a two-metre distance and wear personal protective equipment.

The isolation area will be closed until it can be disinfected after the student leaves. Some larger schools may designate a room that allows for distancing where multiple students can wait.

The Ontario government said local public health officials will determine when students can return to school. It recommends against "barriers to return to school," such as requiring doctor notes or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Individuals who had a COVID-19 test because of symptoms but received a negative result should not return to school until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve.

Guidelines in western Quebec

In Quebec schools, the guidelines are based around the classroom cohort. Students within cohorts are not required to wear masks or practise physical distancing in the classroom — though all teachers are required to maintain two metres of distance.

If a student presents symptoms they will be put in an isolation room and be supervised by a single staff member, both using proper protective equipment, until a parent or guardian arrives.

