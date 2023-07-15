What happens when your entire way of life is snatched away?

Strangers at the Port explores life on an Aeolian island - Antonio Busiello

Strangers at the Port, Lauren Aimee Curtis’s second novel, is set on a small, unnamed Aeolian island around the turn of the 20th century. The “greenest” and the “richest” of all on the archipelago, it had then been famous for the delicious sweet wine that the locals made in its verdant vineyards. Yet “according to your version of events,” writes Giulia, the first of the book’s three narrators, in an address to someone known only as “Professor”, “an insect pest arrived on our island hidden in some bits of wood and destroyed all of our vines.”

The forthright Giulia accuses this professor – a mysterious figure whom we never encounter first-hand, but we might infer to be an entomologist – of being “obsessed” with the aphid. She rebukes him for his version of the ruination of her island home, and her family and their neighbours’ subsequent migration away, saying that it tells a very different story to that which she remembers. “There is no mention of the shipmaster in your book, nothing about our village. There is nothing about the men who arrived on our island in the spring before the vines began to die.”

The Australian-born Curtis recently won a place on Granta’s latest Best of Young British Novelists list, and this book belongs to a nascent genre of a new kind of historical-set fiction. Joining recent works such as Yiyun Li’s The Book of Goose and Sophie Mackintosh’s Cursed Bread, Strangers at the Port is less concerned with the recreation of a panoramic period-specific canvas, and more deeply invested in its protagonists’ psychological worlds.

Curtis achieves this with admirable effect in the first section, writing from Giulia’s point of view. The latter’s recollections of life on the island are earthy snatches of an idyllic, unsophisticated existence. Her world, she explains, and that of her older sister Giovanna and their widowed mother, was “small”. They knew nothing of life beyond the archipelago. The islanders fished, tended their vineyards, and worked in the pumice quarry. They were “superstitious” people who believed in curses and fate – and as such, when a group of male prisoners from the mainland arrived, the locals were wary.

Giulia’s reminiscences are shot through with a heady, heightened awareness. What she’s describing, we come to understand, isn’t just her own childhood, but an entire way of life that no longer exists. Frustratingly, though, the second and third parts of Curtis’s book dilute that initial intensity. The middle section, also describing the island, takes the form of the memoirs of an outsider: an intellectual, adventuring Italian nobleman. His perception of it as a site of bucolic bliss adds further texture to the best of Giulia’s descriptions: “The sun was rising. The water reflected the orange and red hues of the sky. The trees above me on the mountain were rustling. The island smelt of jasmine, wood, smoke, brine and dung.”

Yet the interjection of this narrative never feels more than arbitrary: there’s too little sense of a meaningful crossover between it and Giulia’s tale thus far. In the third section, we return to the family, as Giovanna describes their migration, and how in the course of the years since they first set sail, the archipelago has become “foreign” to them. Her sense of loss is palpable, as is the disorientation she expresses at seeing her home turned into an “unrecognisable” holiday destination, advertised on television; but rather than reinforcing the idea of alternative versions of events, beyond the science-led account of the phylloxera epidemic – which did, in 19th-century reality, decimate the vineyards and thus the economy of the Italian island of Salina – this section also fails to animate the scene much beyond what we’ve been already told.

Strangers at the Port doesn’t deliver what it initially seemed to promise. Giulia’s voice is steeped in portent; she writes that “the other islands in the archipelago had their active volcanoes; now we had the men”, seemingly setting the scene for an eruption, whether violent or sexual, connected to the boatload of mainland prisoners. Yet this never crystallises into anything concrete – and the absence becomes a destabilising void at the centre of Curtis’s book.

