What happens at the end of The Idol?

The Idol is all anyone on the internet has been talking about recently and now, the series has come to an end after five episodes.

The controversial show, starring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd, follows pop star Jocelyn who starts dating cult leader Tedros, and it’s all kinds of crazy with the season finale being no different.

The final episode, titled ‘Jocelyn Forever’ aired on 2nd June, so, what happens to Jocelyn, Tedros and the rest of the cult members? Here is the ending of The Idol explained.

The Idol ending explained

In episode five, Jocelyn is feeling her best, has a new song and is so over Tedros. She gains control of the house as well as Tedros’ cult, and wants him out of her life, especially after learning that he orchestrated their first meeting.

Jocelyn asks Ramsey, Chloe and Izaak to open for her during her tour and holds a performance for Andrew to convince him that the tour will be a success. Meanwhile, Jocelyn asks Chaim to take care of Tedros, with Chaim intimidating Tedros and offering him money to leave. But, he refuses the offer, so Chaim throws Tedros out of the house.

Later, Jocelyn and Chaim hatch up a plan to get rid of Tedros for good by meeting Talia, a journalist at Vanity Fair, and telling her to dig into Tedros’ past. The article reveals all about Tedros’ criminal goings on, causing him to lose credibility, give up his club and lose his place as cult leader. Meanwhile, Leia finally makes the decision to leave Jocelyn after realising her manipulation and Dyanne’s release gets cancelled, thanks to Jocelyn.

At the end of the finale, six weeks have passed and Jocelyn seems to be living her best life now Tedros is gone. But, at her concert, she reunites with Tedros. Backstage, he sees the hairbrush Jocelyn claimed her mother used to use to hit her with, but is confused when he notices it’s actually a brand new hairbrush. she gives him a knowing smile, meaning that she lied or, at the very least, exaggerated her mother’s alleged abuse.

On stage, announces to the audience that he is the love of her life. Andrew, Chaim, and Nikki are blindsided as Jocelyn and Tedros kiss on stage. “You’re mine. Forever. Now go stand over there,” Jocelyn orders Tedros.

A stunned Tedros walks off the stage as Jocelyn stands in the spotlight, and we learn Jocelyn has been the manipulator this entire time.

The Idol is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

