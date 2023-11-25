What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Saturday, Nov. 25

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy: Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss — grab your teacups! Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay, and cleverly crafted interactive elements, this holiday production stars British legends James & Jamesy (aka Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles). Catch a show at 3 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia. Tickets are $75 to $35; get them at ochristmastea.com, or call 360-596-5333.

Sunday, Nov. 26

WSECU LoveOly WinterFest: The Olympia Downtown Alliance once again hosts this street festival downtown to kick off the holiday season. Activities are planned for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, many near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Street. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, snow, live music from local high school groups and the Olympia Symphony Quartet, activities for kids and families, storytelling, a hot chocolate station, gift vendors, visits with Santa, and a seasonal “tree” lighting at twilight.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Public hearing on proposed transfer of roads to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis reservation: The public is invited to a hearing to provide input on the proposed transfer of roadways to the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation. This initiative is part of a collaborative effort to ensure continued public access to essential routes while fostering cooperation between Thurston County and the Chehalis Tribe. The hearing takes place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Atrium, Room 110, 3000 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia. People can attend virtually via a link posted on the Board of County Commissioners’ public meetings and hearings webpage. The proposed transfer involves portions of the following roads within Thurston County: Anderson Road SW, south of US 12 to the dead end; 188th Avenue SW, between Anderson Road SW and Moon Road SW; 183rd Avenue SW, west of Moon Road SW to the dead end; 195th Avenue SW, east of Anderson Road SW to the dead end; and Moon Road SW, south of US 12 to the dead end. Thurston County is committed to ensuring their continued accessibility to both Chehalis Tribal members and non-members; the transfer maintains the roads’ current public use and travel functions. Written comments can be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 27 to Becky Conn, Traffic Engineering and Operations Manager, Thurston County Public Works, 9605 Tilley Road S, Olympia, or by emailing to tcpw.hearings@co.thurston.wa.us

South Puget Sound Community College Fall Jazz concert: SPSCC’s Music Department will be performing three concerts featuring SPSCC students this week at the Minnaert Center for the Arts Main Stage. First up, come share in the celebration of the end of the fall season with the SPSCC Jazz Band and Jazz Combo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is a suggested $15 donation at the door. Entrance is free to SPSCC students, staff, and faculty. More information is available on the college’s Arts & Entertainment webpage.

Friday, Dec. 1

SPSCC Peace on Earth concert: The SPSCC Choirs return to the main stage of the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, for Peace on Earth, an evening of music celebrating peace and togetherness. This concert will feature works by Reena Esmail, Undine Smith Moore, Johann Michael Haydn, Johann Sebastian Bach, and John Lennon. Admission is a suggested $15 donation at the door. Entrance is free to SPSCC students, staff, and faculty. More information is available on the college’s Arts & Entertainment webpage.

Saturday, Dec. 2

SPSCC American Portrait concert: On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., the SPSCC Symphony Orchestra presents this concert featuring American music from a variety of viewpoints, including works by Louis Gottschalk, Richard Meyer, Austin Schlichting, and William Grant Still. The orchestra will share the stage with the North Thurston High School Symphonic Orchestra under the direction of Rebecca Gage. Admission is a suggested $15 donation at the door. Entrance is free to SPSCC students, staff, and faculty. More information is available on the college’s Arts & Entertainment webpage.

Olympia Yacht Club Parade of Lighted Ships: The Olympia Yacht Club (OYC) is pleased to announce the Parade of Lighted Ships will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. OYC boats decorated for the holidays will travel from the club up through Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor Marina and back. The public is invited to watch the parade from Port Plaza, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out candy canes, coffee and hot cocoa starting at 5:30 p.m. (while supplies last). This traditional event is free. Parade begins from OYC at Percival Landing and heads north past Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St NW, Olympia, along the east side of Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor. Boats return to Olympia by 8 p.m. along the west side of Budd Inlet. Since many of the boats are decorated only on their starboard/right-hand side, the best viewing as they sail north is from the port area, the tip of the Port Peninsula by Anthony’s Hearthfire restaurant and KGY Radio, as well as anywhere along East Bay Drive north of Swantown Marina. On the return trip from Boston Harbor, good vantage points include West Bay Drive, West Bay Marina and Tugboat Annie’s.

TCMedia and Olyfilm host another episode of “Live at Five”: This live, local sketch comedy TV program welcomes all talent levels and experiences and is a collaborative community comedy show made in partnership with Olympia Film Collective (OlyFilm). The June 2023 episode of Live at Five is currently airing on TCMedia’s cable channels 22 and 77, on-demand at tcmedia.org, on TCMedia’s Roku and AppleTV channels, and on TCMedia’s Android and iOS apps. You can also watch it through TCMedia’s YouTube channel @thurstoncommunitymedia. The show is a finalist for Best Sketch Comedy in the Portland Comedy Film Festival, and it received a special mention from the 1 World Comedy Film Festival.

ASHHO Cultural Bazaar: Eat, shop, network and support local Black, Brown and marginalized small business owners. The ASHHO Cultural Bazaar is a celebration of diversity and culture. It is a place where all people can come together to learn about and support the work of Black, Brown, Women, and LGBTQ+ artists and makers. The bazaar features over 30 vendors with a wide variety of items such as handmade jewelry, artwork and candles. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5757 Littlerock Road SW #4, Tumwater.

Head in the Clouds: From towering cumulus formations to misty marine layers, the Pacific Northwest offers a mesmerizing sky spectacle like no other. Deepen your appreciation for its enchanting skies by creating cloud viewers, capturing clouds in bottles and more at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Tumwater’s Christmas Tree Lighting Festival: Looking for free holiday fun for the whole family and a chance to see Santa without that harrowing drive to the North Pole? Join Tumwater Parks & Recreation for the 20th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Tumwater City Hall and Tumwater Headquarters Fire Station on Israel Road. Enjoy school choir performances, create a wooden ornament for your holiday tree, sip on hot cocoa, enjoy yummy biscuits, take pictures with Santa, and watch the ceremonial tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Santa Claus will be in the City Hall Council Chambers to take pictures and share some holiday cheer. Bring donations of non-perishable food or cash donations for the Thurston County Food Bank.

46th Annual Olympia Toy Run: This motorcycle ride from South Sound Center/Lacey Target at Exit 108 off Interstate 5 to the Marathon Park on Capitol Lake to collect toys for kids will happen again from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The ride begins at 1 p.m. The cost of admission is a new, unwrapped toy or $10 per person or $15 per couple. Stuffed animals cannot be accepted. All motorcycle riders and street legal bikes are welcome.

