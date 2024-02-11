It's happening! Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl 58 to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

Editor's note: For all the latest Super Bowl 2024 news, highlights, scores and analysis, follow our live updates here.

She's here!

Taylor Swift has arrived at Super Bowl LVIII, where she will be rooting for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pop superstar was spotted entering Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday ahead of the game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift's presence at the game had initially been in question, given that she had an Eras tour concert in Tokyo on Saturday, the last of four shows there. But based on flight trackers, fans and aviation journalists believe Swift arrived Saturday to LAX in Los Angeles on her private jet from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to The Associated Press.

Taylor Swift performs at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. After Saturday's show, the pop star flew out to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl.

Swift has been dating Kelce since last year. The Kansas City Chiefs star attended an Eras tour show in July and later said on his podcast that he was disappointed he didn't get to meet the singer and give her his number.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine in December. "We started hanging out right after that."

By Sept. 24, Swift attended her first Chiefs game to cheer Kelce on. In the following months, she appeared at 11 more games, which would make the Super Bowl her 13th. Swift, whose birthday is Dec. 13, famously considers 13 to be her lucky number.

"I was born on the 13th," she told MTV in 2009. "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award, I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or Row M, which is the 13th letter."

Swift never officially confirmed she would attend the Super Bowl prior to Sunday, although Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, vouched for Swift's attendance in an interview with People. "She's coming! She's coming! We're excited,” Gracie told People.

Swift's presumed presence at the Super Bowl inspired the singer's fans to share plans for Swift-themed Super Bowl parties on social media, and even some Super Bowl ads may take her attendance into account. A Cetaphil commercial released ahead of the game depicted a father and daughter bonding over football because of Swift.

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele recently defended Swift against NFL fans who have complained that her presence at Chiefs games has been a distraction.

The singer told unhappy fans to "get a life" in profane terms, according to a video shared on social media. "She's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch," Adele said.

