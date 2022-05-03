What’s Happening With Roe v. Wade and What You Can Do

Jenny Singer
·7 min read

The Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a bombshell leak, Politico obtained a draft of the majority decision, which Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed is authentic.

The decision has not yet gone into effect. “It’s really important to emphasize that abortion is still a legally protected right in the United States,” Sharmin Hossain, campaign director at Liberate Abortion, tells Glamour. “For people who are seeking abortion care, you should still keep your appointment. You should still call your clinic. You should go to INeedanA.com.

But the countdown to Roe being overturned is on. “We have every  reason to believe it will move through and we will see the dismantling of Roe v. Wade,” Kimberly Inez McGuire, Executive Director of URGE: Unite For Reproductive and Gender Equity, tells Glamour. The moment Roe is overturned, at least 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortion, according to analysis from the Guttmacher Institute. People living in states like Texas where abortion is essentially banned are already experiencing this emergency. It feels hard to imagine that it could get worse. But when the Supreme Court decision goes into effect, it will.

“This is one of the largest public health crises in history,” says Hossain. Experts also expect that lawmakers won’t stop at outlawing abortions. Already in Texas, state law allows anyone to bring a civil lawsuit against any abortion provider, or against a person who “aids and abets” an abortion. Hossain says that’s likely just the beginning.

What can a women’s magazine say on a day when it becomes clear that women and pregnant people will soon be denied the precious human right to our own bodies? Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is the most basic form of freedom. Abortion saves lives. Without access to safe abortion, women and people who can become pregnant will be forced to carry births and become parents against their will.

Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Let’s absorb the news we can. Abortion news can be hard to follow, between state laws and Supreme Court cases. Pro-forced birth lawmakers are banking on us feeling discouraged and distracted.  

Let’s get angry. Not hopeless. 

Should we take to the streets?

It feels wrong to proceed as if everything is okay, because it is wrong to proceed as if everything is okay. “People want to take action," says Hossain. “We’re asking everybody to go to liberateabortion.org and just sign up for our newsletter where we’re going to be updating actions hourly to let people know when and where people are taking to the streets and how to make sure that we’re saying the right thing so people who need care are able to get it accurately while also amplifying the political messaging that we need.”

What is Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court decision that found that access to abortion is a constitutional right. The 7-2 decision found that the Fourteenth Amendment includes a “right to privacy” that covers the right to abortion. A rollback of Roe v. Wade will mean that women and pregnant people in 2022 will have less protected rights to abortion than we did 50 years ago. In addition, the decision will roll back the 1992 Supreme Court decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which added the standard that states cannot "impose undue burdens,” on people seeking abortion. Legally, this upcoming Supreme Court decision will move abortion rights backwards half a century.

What will happen when Roe is rolled back? 

Abortion is already essentially banned in many states. Will this really change much? As bad as things are, the Roe rollback, which will trigger abortion bans in over half of all U.S. states, will still be catastrophic, says Inez McGuire. In the south and the midwest, where her organization URGE focuses, “Even before this decision comes down, particularly for young people of color, navigating abortion was almost impossible.” Already, people in parts of Texas have to travel over 1,000 miles to get to the nearest abortion clinic. And it's going to get worse. 

Abortion bans have the greatest impact on people who are poor and people of color. “They’re not able to take a 2-3 days [off work] and book a hotel,” says Hossain. “People often forget how interconnected the fight for reproductive justice and racial justice is” said Monica Simpson, Executive Director of SisterSong, a reproductive justice organization for women of color, in a statement shared with Glamour. “Abortion bans are another tool that target Black, brown and queer people’s right to bodily autonomy and safe communities.”

But won’t abortion still be legal in many states?

“Folks that believe ‘Oh it’s available in California, it’s available in New York’ are forgetting the vast majority of America,” says Hossain. This is going to be everyone's problem. “Two dozen states will lose legal abortion access,” Inez McGuire says. “Either abortion will be outlawed in your state or your state will become a state that needs to start providing abortions to people who are coming out of state. So this will have an impact on every single person in this country." 

What about safe, self-managed abortion? 

“The good thing is we now live in a time where we can access medication abortion to safely and effectively end pregnancies,” says Inez McGuire. “There are folks who are already doing that today and even more folks we expect will be doing that without access to in-clinic abortion.” 

Do Americans want this?

Polling has consistently shown that Americans do not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned. A recent poll by the Pew Research Center found that 70% of respondents oppose overturning Roe. Another poll, this one by Gallup, found that about 60% of respondents oppose it. Gallup analysis found that public opinion on the issue has maintained roughly the same levels in the past 30 years.

“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions,” the Supreme Court decision draft reads. That’s not true. “Never in the history of this country have we had such politically charged supreme court justices actively target a fundamental human right like abortion access,” Hossain tells Glamour.

So how is this possible?

How can nine people decide whether women have the right to abortion? Politico reported that the following justices, all appointed by Republican presidents, voted to overturn Roe: Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Alito. All of the Democrat-appointed justices dissented: Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. Roberts’ vote is unknown.

The five justices who voted to overturn Roe were appointed by three republican presidents. Trump, who appointed three—Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett—became president despite losing the popular election. In addition, during President Obama’s second term, the republican senate blocked him from appointing a justice to the court, clearing the way for Trump to appoint Gorsuch. Essentially, while America is a democracy, the Supreme Court is not a directly representative body. 

How do I know if my abortion could have legal consequences?

“People are scared right now,” says Hossain. “We’re pointing people to contact the Repro Legal Defense Fund which is available 24 hours a day for people to ask any questions related to criminalization or legal questions around abortion care.”

How do I help out?

“There are so many ways that folks can get involved. Number one, everyone has a local abortion fund that they can be donating to," says Inez McGuire.  

“Many people are not aware that 95% of abortions are actually done by private, independent clinics,” says Hossain. “For us it’s really important to amplify Keep Our Clinics, which is a campaign that is led by the Abortion Care Network to fund and support independent clinics to continue providing lifesaving abortion care.”

She also recommends checking out the National Network of Abortion Funds. “This website is comprised of local abortion funds across key states that are already putting bans and restrictions into effect,” she says. “These funds will help people get funds, childcare, the cost of the procedure itself, while also providing emotional support.”

Inez McGuire urges people to contact state legislators and federal legislators, and to have hard conversations with friends and family members. “Every single person needs access to the abortion they need, when they need it, for the reasons that make sense for their lives,” she says. "We have got to articulate a bigger vision.”

Now is not the time to despair. Now is the time to get involved. “I think that previous polls have shown that there was a believability issue—most Americans did not believe that Roe could be overturned,” says Hossain. Now that we know. And there is plenty to do.

Jenny Singer is a staff writer for Glamour. You can follow her on Twitter.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

