What’s happening for Kwanzaa? Here are some holiday events in Miami-Dade and Broward

Kwanzaa is here. And that means so are events in South Florida to recognize and celebrate the holiday.

Kwanzaa, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, is a nonreligious African-American and Pan-African celebration to connect Black Americans with their African historical and cultural heritage.

Following the Watts riots in L.A., Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach. Two years later, the Cultural Advisory Council of Overtown in Miami embraced the Kwanzaa principles to help enrich the spirit of community.

The celebrations on Monday and through the week in South Florida will recognize Kwanzaa’s seven principles:

▪ Umoja — Unity

▪ Kujichagulia — Self-determination

▪ Ujima — Collective work and responsibility

▪ Ujamaa — Cooperative economics

▪ Nia — Purpose

▪ Kuumba — Creativity

▪ Imani — Faith.

Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 1.

What’s planned:

Miami-Dade

Dec. 26: A Kwanzaa Experience presented by M Ensemble and Diaspora Arts Coalition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. DAC continues the tradition of hosting its annual Kwanzaa Experience and will be joined by partner The M Ensemble.

Dec. 27: Children’s Kwanzaa: Celebration of Kujichagulia from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. near North Miami Beach. Event will be filled with positive vibrations, including an Afrikan drum call, Tambilo, a make-your-own gift activity and a school supply giveaway. Snacks and refreshments. Free admission. For more information, visit kwanzaa365live.com.

Children’s Kwanzaa: Celebration of Kujichagulia will be Dec. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Park in northern Miami-Dade County.

Dec. 30: Community Always: A Kwanzaa Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sherbondy Village Community Center, 15 Perviz Ave., Opa-locka. Join the Carrie Meek Foundation and the city of Opa-locka for a celebration of Kwanzaa, featuring live music, performances, community art-making and family. Free admission; reserve a spot at eventbrite.com/e/community-always-a-kwanzaa-celebration-tickets-483314375307.





Story continues

Community Always: A Kwanzaa Celebration will be Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sherbondy Village Community Center in Opa-locka.

Dec. 30: Kwanzaa Cookout from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunns Josephine Hotel, 1028 NW Third Ave., Miami. Join the Dunns Josephine Hotel for a celebration of Kwanzaa, featuring spoken word, drumming, wine and vodka tasting from Black-owned distillers, food for the soul, and commUNITY. Admission is $50. For more information, visit southfloridapoc.org.

Kwanzaa Cookout is Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dunns Josephine Hotel in Miami.

Broward

Dec. 26 - Jan. 1: Kwanzaa Fest at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. This hybrid event includes online and in-person sessions that are culturally rich, informative and healing. Free admission. For more information, visit celebratekwanzaa.org.

Dec: 30: Old Dillard Foundation invites you to a Kwanzaa celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the NW Gardens Apartments, 806-808 NW 13th Ter., Fort Lauderdale. Join the foundation as iit celebrates Kwanzaa with a family friendly event featuring the Old Dillard Foundation Community Choir, Sasa African Dance Theater and special guests in the spirit of Kuumba (creativity). For more information, visit olddillardfoundation.org/events.

The Old Dillard Foundation will celebrate Kwanzaa at the NW Gardens Apartments in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 30, 2022.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.