It’s happening: Clemson to host ESPN ‘College GameDay’ for NC State football game

“College GameDay” is headed to Clemson.

The iconic college football preview show will broadcast from Clemson next weekend ahead of the No. 5 Tigers’ game against No. 12 N.C. State, ESPN announced Sunday morning.

It marks the first time Clemson has hosted “College GameDay” since Oct. 10, 2020, when the then-No. 1 Tigers beat then-No. 7 Miami 42-17. Before that, Clemson hosted in 2019 (vs. Georgia Tech) and 2016 (vs. Louisville).

Clemson, we're coming to your city️



Next up, we are headed to see @PackFootball take on @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/NBCZM4VCa9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2022

Clemson-N.C. State is shaping up as the most anticipated game in the ACC this season after both teams moved to 4-0 with wins this weekend.

The Tigers outlasted No. 21 Wake Forest in double overtime on the road 51-45, and the Wolfpack cruised past UConn at home 41-10.

“College GameDay” features host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack making picks for each Saturday’s biggest games, with Corso donning the headgear of his winning pick for the host school’s game.

This will be Clemson’s eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) on the show.