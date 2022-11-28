What happened on ‘Yellowstone’? Beth’s legal trouble, and Jamie falls for a classic trap

Nicole Russell, Ryan J. Rusak
·8 min read

Be warned: We can’t discuss the episode without, you know, saying what happened in it. So, if you haven’t watched it, go do that before reading this. Or accept that sometimes, spoilage is part of life.

Nicole Russell, opinion writer: It took a few episodes, but this is the Yellowstone we’ve come to know and love. It is laden with drama from beginning to end. Episode four starts with a hand grenade and ends with fireworks. When it opens, we’re sulking in jail with Beth — it’s her world, after all, and we’re just living in it — and it immediately becomes clear: She’s not sorry she bashed a woman eyeing husband Rip over the head with a bottle. She tells Jamie, coincidentally the attorney general of Montana, that he better get her off the hook.

We cut to John Dutton, our reluctant governor, who decides to hop in on a meeting of his own advisers. He doesn’t like anything they’re saying, so he fires all of them, saving Montana taxpayers money, he says. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton, and the spur of the moment decision comes across as cutthroat.

But for those of us who know politics, it did raise the question: Does John Dutton know what he’s doing, or doesn’t he? He needs to decide, and he can’t really have it both ways, playing both ignorant and know-it-all at once.

Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor: The word I put at the top of my notes for this episode was “grim.” Serious stuff all the way through, and you can feel tension building that will unspool over the next several episodes. It’s good drama, but it was kind of a tough watch at the end of a lovely holiday weekend.

We’ve promised not to dwell on the politics stuff, but again, some of it is just stupid. John’s been governor for a week and just found out he has policy advisers? Never mind that he hasn’t met them. Uh, he would have had a policy team during the campaign, and many of the members would have joined his administration.

It doesn’t really matter, but it’s an unforced error.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”
Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

JOHN DUTTON GETS GOOD ADVICE

Nicole: The funeral for Monica and Kayce’s baby boy begins and Rip gathers the cowboys to help dig the grave. As touching as this is, so far the Monica and Kayce storyline is significantly more sad and a bit jarring. More on this later.

John goes to lunch with his former fling, ex-governor/now-senator Lynelle Perry, and she gives him some solid advice about Beth’s assault charge: “If it doesn’t go away, you just ignore it.” Here’s where John gets the idea, we’ll see him utilize later, that he can pardon someone early in his career, though she doesn’t advise it.

After maneuvering to get Beth out of jail with a lesser charge, Jamie is stuck taking her home. Beth glances around the car and notices a baby car seat. THAT’S RIGHT: JAMIE IS A FATHER and somehow nobody has discussed this yet, several episodes into season five. I thought for a moment Beth would soften and look at Jamie differently, but she freaked out! She starts slapping and punching him in the face while he’s driving and nearly causes a wreck.

Worse, she threatens to take Jamie’s son from him, to take fatherhood from him, because he’s the one who drove her to an abortion clinic when she was a teenager, and the experience made her sterile. For the first time, I really see a sociopathic side to Beth, and I don’t like her in this moment at all.

Ryan: Beth seems headed for a breakdown. Even for her, some of this behavior is insane. But I also can’t believe what Jamie does. For the attorney general to intercede in a local case involving his sister — that’s an impeachable offense. Montana has become a real banana republic under the Dutton empire.

Nicole: Totally agree with this observation and if I may steal a line from Taylor Swift, it is getting exhausting rooting for the Duttons, the heroes of Montana one day, the anti-heroes of Montana the next. You find yourself cheering, but in real life, you’d be aghast if your governor was doing this stuff.

Ryan: I liked the straight talk Lynelle delivered to John. If he pivots and applies his smarts and cunning to politics, it’ll be fun to watch.

Kinda weird that Beth is just learning about Jamie’s kid. She’s a blackmail expert, so you’d think she would learn everything about him.

JOHN AND SUMMER, JAMIE AND SARAH

Nicole: After Beth catches a ride home, the next scene is Beth and John peering in on the baby’s funeral. John shows a very sweet side when he offers comfort to Monica telling her that her son lived a perfect life because he knew her love. Cue the mom-tears.

For a few minutes, we watch as the Yellowstone cowboys brand cattle with some other rancher friends and we’re reminded of one of the many themes of Yellowstone: The simplicity, beauty, and purity of ranch life as juxtaposed with the messiness of everything else.

To illustrate that point perfectly, the next scene is John pardoning his environmentalist friend, Summer Higgins, which goes against the advice he just received and any common sense. Still, she returns to the ranch with him, hardly grateful to be out of jail.

Finally, the episode ends with a stunner: Jamie has drinks with Sarah Atwood, opposing counsel in a lawsuit against the state and they end up having sex in a public restroom. As if that isn’t enough drama for this moment, Beth — who now hates Jamie more than ever — sneaks into the bathroom and takes a photo of the driver’s license of the woman he’s with (her purse is there on the floor). Now we know she’s going to have more ammo than ever. Whew!

Ryan: So Jamie is a Harvard law graduate and a youngish attorney general but he’s dumb enough to fall for Sarah’s seduction? (This is where Nicole will want to say something about men being men, I’m sure.)

Nicole: Jamie fell for the oldest trick in the book! Ply the subject with alcohol, show some lady parts, and off we go! For a moment, Jamie was a stereotype.

Ryan: John’s talk with Monica was incredible. Just touching, heartbreaking and powerful. This show manages to say a lot about family, and not all of it is conflict.

The ending seemed to tease a big ol’ fire as Beth sips vodka pre-dawn on the porch (like you do), so yet another threat could be brewing for the Duttons.

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS ABOUT EPISODE 4

Ryan:

  • I couldn’t quite make it out, but the guy who gave Beth a ride after her fight with Jamie had a hat on that read “Cedar Creek, Texas,” with a drawing of an old pickup. Anyone know what that was for?

  • This is probably petty of me, but I’ve been distracted all season by Kayce’s nasty cowboy hat. I mean, it’s filthy. No big deal until this episode, where he wore it to his son’s funeral? C’mon. (Nicole’s retort: Too distracted by Kayce’s cute face to notice his hat, Ryan! Sheesh!)

  • The branding montage featured an excellent song I don’t think I’d heard. It’s “The Good I’ll Do,” by Zach Bryan. Check it out.

  • Did we know Beth’s full name was Bethany? Always figured Elizabeth, but maybe I missed something.

  • No noticeable whiskey pours this episode, but Beth’s vodka of choice for that morning slug was Tito’s, a venerable Texas brand.

  • Line of the night: Jamie springs Beth from jail but doesn’t want to drive her. She asks: “How do you want me to get home, Jamie? Huh? Hike my skirt up on the on-ramp?” Jamie replies: “Doubt it’d be the first time.”

Nicole:

  • We’re one week into the governorship, which would be January, correct? So how in the world is there no snow in Montana? And how is Beth wearing a slip dress? She looks freezing. She does have a great figure, though.

  • I wondered about the symbolism at baby John’s funeral and why Kayce never tries to combine any of his traditions with Monica’s? It was his baby, too.

  • I don’t think I’ve ever heard a more charming pitch for rosé in my life. Do we really believe Jamie’s never had it? Also, do people usually start at a table with rosé and move to a bar for whiskey? I’ve never seen that in my life, either.

  • I thought the Rip and Beth storyline seemed a bit disjointed: For all Rip knows, Beth is still in jail. Yet he doesn’t seem to worry about her at all or act surprised when she’s home. And for the deep love they share, she doesn’t tell him what she found out about Jamie? Weird.

  • Line of the night comes from Beth, of course: “I got into a bar fight in Bozeman. Montana Board of Tourism should put that on a ***** T-shirt.” You can guarantee there’s gonna be one for sale on Amazon on Monday.

Latest Stories

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Sabres snap eight-game skid behind Skinner's five-point effort in win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — After suffering eight straight losses, the Buffalo Sabres can finally breathe. Jeff Skinner picked up two goals and three assists as Buffalo took a resounding 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. “It's taking a weight off my shoulders, I can tell you that personally,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “It's fun to see the guys play that way, obviously.” Granato said the skid has been a learning experience for his young team whose last win came on Nov. 2. “They care and they

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta