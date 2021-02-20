What happened in Vegas? Woman alleges innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison

KEREN SCHIFFMAN and HALEY YAMADA
·23 min read

Since the 1994 murder and beheading of her husband, authorities have pointed to Margaret Rudin, with many calling her a “Black Widow.” She has since passed on five plea deals, proclaiming her innocence, and just finished 20 years in prison for the crime she insists she didn’t commit.

Rudin and several key figures in her trial have questioned the fairness of the proceedings. Today, at 77-years-old, she’s pushing for a new trial that she hopes might exonerate her.

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin speaks to &#39;20/20&#39; in her first interview since being released from prison in Jan. 2020. (ABC)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin speaks to '20/20' in her first interview since being released from prison in Jan. 2020. (ABC)

Her husband, Ron Rudin, had charm and knew how to use it. As new construction boomed in Las Vegas in the 1980s and ‘90s, he quickly became a successful mogul in the industry and a powerful figure within the community.

Although Ron Rudin would stay away from the glitz of casinos, he enjoyed other pleasures like his signature slick black cowboy boots and his “huge armory full of guns,” according to former Las Vegas detective Don Charleboix.

Watch the full story on "20/20" TONIGHT at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

But as his business ventures in Las Vegas continued to grow, he found that his love life would not find similar success. Ron Rudin’s third wife, Peggy June Lee Rudin suffered from depression and was found shot in the head in their home. Although police investigated whether Ron was involved in her death, ultimately authorities determined she died by suicide.

When Ron Rudin met his soon-to-be fifth wife Margaret Mason in 1987, it was just months after he had split with his fourth wife.

“He was charming,” Margaret Rudin told “20/20” in her first interview since being released from prison in January 2020. “I tell you, I've never met anybody better and slicker and smarter and suaver than he was.”

Margaret Rudin had also been married four times prior before coming to Las Vegas looking for a fresh start. She had met her fourth husband in Las Vegas, but was divorced soon after. She met Ron Rudin at church, the two fell fast and hard in love and were married soon after in 1987.

PHOTO: Husband and wife Ron and Margaret Rudin pictured at an unknown date. Both had been married four times previously. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Husband and wife Ron and Margaret Rudin pictured at an unknown date. Both had been married four times previously. (Margaret Rudin)

However, the marriage quickly darkened. Margaret Rudin said that her husband tried to confess to Peggy June Lee Rudin’s murder.

“One night when we were watching some crime story, he said to me quietly, ‘What would you say if I told you I murdered Peggy?’ And I kind of caught my breath and I didn't know what to say because if I just said, 'Yes, I want the details,' I would have had to have left,” said Rudin. “I just said, ‘No, no, you’re not going to relieve your guilt by telling me. I don’t want to know.’”

She said that the two never spoke about it again.

Rumors of infidelity began to swirl between Margaret andRon Rudin, which she denied. The discontent between them came to a head one night after she overheard her husband talking to an ex-girlfriend. She said he slapped her, and in self-defense, she grabbed one of their many guns.

“He wrestled it out of my hand and I knew that was the closest to death I was ever going to get by the look on his face,” said Margaret Rudin. “Instead of me, he shot a beautiful oil painting.”

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with Ron Rudin in 1989. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with Ron Rudin in 1989. (Margaret Rudin)

Difficulties seemingly continued to persist within the Rudin home. According to Ron Rudin's trust attorney, in 1991, four years into their marriage, Ron Rudin said that Rudin was becoming “vicious and violent.”

Without naming Rudin specifically, he then executed a secret directive to the trustees of his estate that would stipulate a thorough investigation in the event he meets death by "violent means" as well to "totally exclude" any beneficiary their share of his estate "should death be caused, directly or indirectly, by a beneficiary.”

Without naming Rudin specifically, he executed a secret directive that would stipulate a thorough investigation in the event he meets death by "violent means" as well to "totally exclude" any beneficiary part of his estate "should death be caused, directly or indirectly, by a beneficiary.”

However, two years later, things between the couple seemed to have improved because he increased her share of his fortune from 40 percent to 60 percent. It's alleged that Ron Rudin’s paranoia was in part due to the great deal of stress he was facing at work in anticipation of a huge land deal.

PHOTO: Ron Rudin was a successful real estate mogul in Las Vegas. He was murdered in 1994. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Ron Rudin was a successful real estate mogul in Las Vegas. He was murdered in 1994. (Margaret Rudin)

At the time, Ron Rudin was working on development of an RV resort called The Retreat at Lee Canyon and some were raising questions about the source of the project’s funding, according to Margaret Rudin’s attorney Greg Mullanax.

“Ron had some mob ties in his days,” claims Mullanax. “He, at one point, apparently approached some people that were affiliated with organized crime seeking money to help develop this place.”

Margaret Rudin said her husband became increasingly paranoid.

“He had a horrible fear of people, and he had guns, but he was still always afraid,” she recalled, adding that he almost always carried a gun.

Ron Rudin disappears

Margaret Rudin said she last saw her husband alive on Dec. 18, 1994. It was the grand opening of her new antique store in a strip mall her husband had owned.

“I was excited about it because Ron was happy and being supportive. I thought it was going to be perfect,” she said.

Margaret Rudin said she returned home from the opening around 2 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 19 to find her husband’s car missing and the burglar alarms turned off. Although she thought it was strange, she didn’t think much of it and went to bed, she said.

She claims that the next morning, when Ron Rudin didn’t show up to work, she realized something might’ve gone wrong.

“I knew something he was going to be doing that most people didn't know about,” she said. “He was selling the Lee Canyon property on Wednesday, so I knew that he might want to see it one last time.”

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with Ron Rudin in 1991. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with Ron Rudin in 1991. (Margaret Rudin)

After calling his co-workers and relatives, Margaret Rudin said she tried to report her husband missing, but that she was told to call back if he was still missing after 48 hours. Police said that Ron Rudin’s co-workers urged his wife to file a police report. Detectives were sent to the house to investigate two days later on Dec. 20, 1994.

His co-workers and friends immediately pointed to Margaret Rudin. When his secretary told former co-worker John Reuher that he hadn't shown up, he said he turned to his wife and said, "I think Margaret did something to Ron, because Ron always called."

Margaret Rudin believes that because investigators were so focused on her, they may have overlooked another possible motive for Rudin’s husband’s disappearance: the Lee Canyon development project.

“They talked to Margaret, and took a statement from her, and they asked Margaret if they could search her house and she agreed. They didn’t see anything out of the ordinary,” said Mullanax.”I think she was low-hanging fruit.”

Four days after Ron Rudin’s disappearance, his prized Cadillac was found outside a gentleman’s club in Las Vegas. The vehicle, which everyone who knew him said was typically spotless, was covered in dirt and mud. Investigators also found four sets of muddy footprints in the interior of the car.

PHOTO: Ron Rudin&#39;s prized Cadillac that was found outside of a gentleman&#39;s club in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)
PHOTO: Ron Rudin's prized Cadillac that was found outside of a gentleman's club in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Investigators say they didn’t find fingerprints from either Margaret Rudin or her husband in the car.

Despite the clues from the Cadillac, weeks went by without any leads. On Jan. 3, 1995, trustees of Ron Rudin’s estate set a $25,000 reward for information leading to Ron Rudin’s discovery.

On the night of Jan. 21, 1995 the next big break in the case happened. Fishermen were walking back from a nearby river some 60 miles outside Las Vegas when they discovered Ron Rudin’s skull.

“When the cops came to tell me about Ron … your mind can't take so much at one time,” Margaret Rudin remembered. “They had said that Ron's skull had been found, that he was dead. He'd been shot. I was in shock.

The skull had four bullet holes and Ron Rudin’s namesake diamond bracelet was found nearby.

“The skull, the bracelet, the Cadillac, it's all left there intentionally. It's the old mob movie,” said J.B. Casell, a friend of Margaret and Ron Rudin.

Investigators soon discovered the rest of his remains scattered nearby, as well as tucked inside an old trunk that had been burned in the same area where the fishermen had found his skull. Some began to speculate that the trunk belonged to Margaret Rudin since she owned an antique store.

PHOTO: Hardware let from the trunk where parts of Ron Rudin&#39;s remains were found. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)
PHOTO: Hardware let from the trunk where parts of Ron Rudin's remains were found. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

“The trunk did become crucial because the hardware was said to be from a humpback trunk,” said former prosecutor Gary Guymon. “[We believe] there was a receipt that came back to a humpback trunk in her inventory, but there was no humpback trunk at the store.”

Two days after Ron Rudin’s remains were found, as suspicion was mounting against Margaret Rudin, police received a phone call from handyman Augustine Lovato. He’d come forward with information, claiming he was hired by Rudin to do work at her home just days after her husband had disappeared.

Lovato told investigators that he saw blood in the bedroom and bathroom while doing work in her home.

At the time, detectives had already done a cursory search of Rudin’s shop and house, and hadn’t found anything that would cause them to investigate Rudin further, according to former Las Vegas Homicide Det. Wayne Peterson.

“Well, it's awfully strange. The two missing persons detectives were out here, and they didn't see any blood. How did Lovato see something that wasn't there however many days before?” said Rudin.

PHOTO: Margaret and Ron Rudin pictured in a bed at an unknown date. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Margaret and Ron Rudin pictured in a bed at an unknown date. (Margaret Rudin)

She said she had hired Lovato, but not to do renovations in her home. Despite this, Lovato’s call led police to believe Rudin may have shot and killed her husband in the bedroom. Lovato eventually collected the $25,000 reward the trustees of Ron Rudin’s estate had posted.

Even with the lack of forensic evidence connecting Margaret Rudin to her husband’s death at the time, she still remained a suspect. She said the media began to exacerbate the problem, too.

“They stuck the name on me. That ‘black widow, black widow, black widow,’ like I had killed somebody before, or like that I was in the habit,” said Margaret Rudin.

New evidence in the criminal investigation

In January 1996, nearly two years after Ron Rudin’s remains were found, Margaret Rudin was battling her husband’s trustees over receiving her share under the will of his fortune. Out of her husband’s millions, Margaret Rudin settled for $600,000, but she said she only received $179,000 after attorney fees.

The criminal investigation had stalled and police were still searching for a key piece of evidence: the murder weapon.

By chance, a gun had been discovered a year earlier by scuba divers at a scuba school in Lake Mead.

The gun was placed in a police storage locker for over a year. Guymon said detectives in the Rudin case decided to test it. The ballistics test found that the bullet fragment found in Ron Rudin’s skull matched the gun found in the lake.

“It was a gun that had a silencer on it, so it all made sense that this could be a gun that was used in the actual crime scene itself,” said Guymon.

Moreover, Ron Rudin had reported the same type of gun missing to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 1988 shortly after he had separated from Margaret Rudin, according to Guymon. Cops began to theorize that she had taken it and used it on him.

PHOTO: Former prosecutor Gary Guymon. (ABC)
PHOTO: Former prosecutor Gary Guymon. (ABC)

“I think it's a stretch to argue that Margaret, for six years, hid this gun so she could use it on him in December of 1994,” said Mullanax.

“The problem with that is they can't connect the murder weapon to Margaret. They can't ever put the gun in Margaret's hand,” added Mullanax.

For two years, prosecutors tried and failed to indict Rudin based on the handyman’s testimony, the evidence in the Cadillac and the trunk where Ron Rudin’s remains were found, but they were unsuccessful.

Guymon said the gun “was a big, big linchpin in the case because all of a sudden, now we had this murder weapon.”

VIDEO: Margaret Rudin maintains she did not kill her millionaire husband

Margaret Rudin was indicted three years after the disappearance of her husband. On April 17, 1997, she was indicted by a Clark County grand jury for the crimes of unauthorized surreptitious intrusion of privacy by listening device, murder with use of deadly weapon and accessory to murder. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

When investigators called Margaret Rudin’s attorney to serve the warrant, they realized she had left a month before the indictment.

“Well, she left before she was ever indicted,” said Mullanax, who was not her attorney at the time. “And there's no crime about leaving and going anywhere if you're not under indictment.”

FBI's Most Wanted List: Margaret Rudin on the run

At the end of March 1997, Margaret Rudin claims she was fed up with the chaos into which her life had descended.

“At that time, I think I was so ready for a nervous breakdown, I didn't think that far ahead. I just wanted to get out of Vegas,” she said.”I wanted peace of mind.”

Margaret Rudin added that she couldn’t even get a job and was running out of money because she had been pegged as the “Black Widow” of Las Vegas.

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with red hair at an unknown date. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured with red hair at an unknown date. (Margaret Rudin)

“Everything had gone wrong,” she said. “The way [the investigation] was handled by police and prosecutors, I did not feel comfortable anymore because they can do whatever they want to do with somebody's life. I wasn't going to get a chance to prove myself.”

She was able to rent a small apartment in Guadalajara, Mexico, in a building occupied mostly by other Americans, and quickly became accustomed to the downtown scene. She said she befriended a fugitive who taught her how to survive while on the run.

“The number one thing is be so careful where you live. ... The other is, always have a bag packed. Have money, ID, clothes. Make sure you have whatever it is you need the most in that bag,” she said of what she had learned.

Margaret Rudin, who had always been known for her sense of style, became a master of disguise.

“I like to wear wigs. I like short. I like long. I like curly. I like straight. I don't wanna look the same way all the time,” she said. “I like change. I'm a Gemini.”

With help from her friend, Joe Lundergan, a former Boston firefighter, Margaret Rudin moved back to the U.S. and settled in Phoenix in 1998. She said she moved back to be closer to her family.

“My mother was in the hospital, very sick. Once you have children and grandchildren, you can't go somewhere else and live and act like you're having a normal life,” said Margaret Rudin, who added that Lundergan was never her boyfriend.

PHOTO: Former Las Vegas Homicide Detective Wayne Peterson speaks about Ron Rudin&#39;s murder investigation. (ABC)
PHOTO: Former Las Vegas Homicide Detective Wayne Peterson speaks about Ron Rudin's murder investigation. (ABC)

She was going by the name Ann while living in a YMCA and working at a nearby hotel.

After a co-worker recognized her in an episode of “America’s Most Wanted,” and reported her to officers, Margaret Rudin said she slipped away just in time.

“I picked up my bag, called a limo service, which we used at the hotel, and I said, ‘Would you please pick me up on the side entrance,’" she said. “I was a fugitive again. It is funny. I mean, how often could you be that lucky?”

Margaret Rudin said she had gotten a message from Lundergan that he had recently had surgery and needed her help. She left for Revere, Massachusetts, to live with and take care of him. By that time, the FBI had put her on its Most Wanted List.

VIDEO: Trial judge, juror in Margaret Rudin case recall ‘tense’ moments before verdict

She thought she could remain anonymous in the small town, and established herself within the new community under a different name.

“I really like Massachusetts. I like the people,” said Margaret Rudin. “They're very honest and sincere and forthright.”

She was able to evade law enforcement across international and state borders for nearly two years when a mundane errand led authorities back to her.

“They had no idea where she was until they got a tip that Margaret Rudin was in fact mailing packages from a Revere post office,” said Massachusetts state police officer Mark Lynch. “So we immediately went over to the post office and showed her picture.”

Lynch said that a post office employee confirmed that the woman in the picture was Margaret Rudin and told the officers where she lived.

In a fitting way to catch what investigators called a “chameleon,” they came up with a sting operation that centered around an officer posing as a pizza man.

“They came in like gangbusters,” Margaret Rudin said. “When they're coming down this narrow hallway and they’re coming in with their guns drawn, you'd have thought I was a real mobster.”

Margaret Rudin stands trial for murder

Margaret Rudin was caught by the FBI and local Massachusetts state authorities in 1999. Her arrest sparked a media frenzy. By March 2, 2001, the then 57-year-old had been on the run for 30 months. In a widely televised trial, she sat in the Las Vegas Clark County courthouse.

Prosecutors pinned Margaret Rudin with a narrative of a betrayed wife that killed her husband for his fortune.

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured in 2001. She began her trial on March 2, 2001 in the Las Vegas Clark County courthouse. (Margaret Rudin)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin pictured in 2001. She began her trial on March 2, 2001 in the Las Vegas Clark County courthouse. (Margaret Rudin)

“We were arguing Margaret Rudin didn't have the motive ... because she was in the will,” said Tom Pitaro, one of Rudin's defense attorneys at trial.

The scorched trunk where Ron Rudin’s body was found became a major piece of evidence for the prosecution. Antique dealer Bruce Honanbach came forward and testified early in the trial that he had sold Margaret Rudin a trunk.

“They said Margaret had stuffed the body in [the trunk] somehow, burned it... They're trying to tie the trunk to Margaret,” said Pitaro.

MORE: Las Vegas 'black widow' denies killing millionaire husband

Months later, antique dealer Donald Schaupeter came forward to say Honanbach was wrong about the trunk.

Schaupeter said on the stand that Honabach was mistaken by which trunk he had been sold.

"Bruce, that little case is too small to put a cadaver in," he had said during his testimony.

But, the jury did not hear from Schaupeter until after the defense rested its case.

The prosecution, who believed that Margaret Rudin must have had help in discarding her husband’s body, brought Margart Rudin’s friend Yehuda Sharon to the stand. The police had surveilled the two of them together after Ron Rudin disappeared and the prosecution alleged that they were lovers. Both Sharon and Margaret Rudin deny ever having an affair.

“We weren't having an affair, because I was married. If I hadn't been, he wasn't my type,” said Margaret Rudin.

PHOTO: J.B. Casell was a friend of Margaret and Ron Rudin. (ABC)
PHOTO: J.B. Casell was a friend of Margaret and Ron Rudin. (ABC)

The prosecution told Sharon that he would be given total immunity if he were to testify against Margaret Rudin.

“They told him, ‘We're gonna charge you with the same murder that we're charging Margaret Rudin. However, if you flip, immunity will give you total immunity.’ Now what's up with that?” said Rudin’s friend Casell.

Judge Joseph Bonaventure said he was baffled as to why prosecutors would offer immunity to Sharon.

“How do you give a co-conspirator, which [the prosecution] thought he was, immunity and you don't know what he's gonna testify to?” said Bonaventure, speaking for the first time about the Rudin case.

PHOTO: Margaret Rudin&#39;s trial defense attorney Tom Pitaro. (ABC)
PHOTO: Margaret Rudin's trial defense attorney Tom Pitaro. (ABC)

Sharon did not reveal anything while on the stand. He denied having anything to do with Ron Rudin's murder and has never been charged in connection with the case.

“I know that I received immunity. From what? I have no idea,” he said at the trial.

Although Sharon’s testimony didn’t deliver for the prosecution, they secured testimony from Margaret Rudin’s sister, Dona Cantrell.

Under the advice of her attorney, Margaret Rudin remained silent during the trial.

“I feel like all of this became, at some point after that, an exaggeration and a witch hunt,” Rudin said.

MORE: When cameras were off, Anna Nicole Smith was still Vicki Lynn, friends say

Lovato also testified against Margaret Rudin. He repeated the story about finding blood in the bedroom and bathroom prior to the discovery of her husband’s remains. The state used his testimony to argue that Ron Rudin was killed in bed.

In addition, the defense argued that if Ron Rudin was murdered in the bedroom, the blood spatter would have indicated a different pattern. To prove this, they reconstructed the bedroom in the courtroom -- a decision that the judge said backfired.

“I sorta blew up on that. I said, ‘This is the most ridiculous thing.’ ... It was a circus,” said Bonaventure. “Twenty years later, I'm irked.”

Throughout the trial, the defense struggled to develop key arguments, like the timeline for Ron Rudin’s disappearance in connection to the closing of the Lee Canyon deal .

After over nine weeks, the prosecution and the defense finally rested what still is, to this day, the longest trial in Las Vegas history. Vest said the case seemed pretty open-and-shut.

PHOTO: Judge Joseph Bonaventure presided over Margaret Rudin&#39;s murder trial in 2001. (ABC)
PHOTO: Judge Joseph Bonaventure presided over Margaret Rudin's murder trial in 2001. (ABC)

“This thing was a slam dunk with a stepladder. I mean, it just was,” said Vest. “When you start adding up who had the means, motive, opportunity to do it, there's only one person and then we had the lone holdout.”

The holdout juror was Coreen Kovacs, who held Margaret Rudin’s innocence for six days of deliberation.

“There was no direct evidence against Margaret. There were no forensics, there was nothing,” said Kovacs. “Yes. I was the only not guilty vote … which caused a lot of fury in that jury room.”

Despite Kovacs’ hold, she eventually caved. On May 2, 2001, Vest read the verdict: the jury found Margaret Rudin guilty of murder in the first degree.

“I was surprised at that,” said Bonaventure.

Kovacs said that after the verdict was read, she immediately broke down in tears. She said she blames herself for what she believes was an injustice.

PHOTO: Jury foreman Ron Vest of Margaret Rudin&#39;s trial. (ABC)
PHOTO: Jury foreman Ron Vest of Margaret Rudin's trial. (ABC)

“I felt so bad about how things went down, and very ashamed of myself that I let that happen,” she said. “It was the biggest regret of my life. It really is.”

Margaret Rudin is sentenced to prison, refuses plea deals

Margaret Rudin was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years served. Unknown to the jurors and many others in the courtroom, she had been offered multiple plea deals, which she refused.

“She didn't hesitate one bit, ‘Oh, no, Judge. I'm innocent. I'm not taking any deal. I can't plead to something I didn't do,’" Bonaventure recalled.

Over the course of the next two decades, Rudin was given a total of five opportunities to make a plea deal in exchange for a lighter prison sentence.

“I never considered it. I'm not going to admit it. I don't care if I’m 110 and I'm still waiting. I'm not going to admit to something I didn't do,” she said.

Margaret Rudin said she adapted quickly to prison life and became a crusader for various prisoners’ rights and reforms.

“The only way you can bear a lot of the things is you have to only think about what's good still, what you have left still,” she said.

PHOTO: Coreen Kovacs was the 11th juror who maintained Margaret Rudin&#39;s innocence for six days of deliberation. (ABC)
PHOTO: Coreen Kovacs was the 11th juror who maintained Margaret Rudin's innocence for six days of deliberation. (ABC)

As the years went by, the lingering question of whether Margaret Rudin received a fair trial remained. Even behind bars, she never gave up trying to prove her innocence, filing an appeal to overturn her conviction, which was denied in 2002.

“In 42 years, that is the worst trial that I've ever had,” said Bonaventure.

He said he thinks about what would have happened to Margaret Rudin if he had allowed a mistrial at the beginning of the trial as requested by Margaret’s lead defense lawyer.

“It might have had a different outcome for Margaret Rudin,” he said.

In 2008, a judge for Margaret Rudin’s appeal granted her a new trial, but then the Nevada Supreme Court reversed the judge’s decision two years later. As of 2021, the case to grant her a new trial is still pending in federal jurisdiction.

“There is not one thing, not one thing that ties me to Ron's murder -- nothing forensic,” said Rudin. “DNA [analysis] was different than it is today. Bring it out. You've still gotta have the proof somewhere. Bring it out. Let's have it under DNA standards today.”

Margaret Rudin, released from prison, continues her fight for her innocence

On Jan. 10, 2020, Rudin was released from prison after serving 20 years of her life sentence. Coreen Kovacs, the holdout juror who befriended Margaret Rudin after her conviction, and Margaret Rudin’s attorney Mullanax were there to greet her.

“The world had changed, life had changed, my children had changed,” said Margaret Rudin.

Now 77 years old, she has moved back to the Chicago area, and is still determined to prove her innocence. Mullanax said he would represent Rudin if she is granted another trial.

“The physical evidence just doesn't add up. It's even a weak circumstantial case,” he said. “They didn't have a strong enough lead defense attorney to challenge all the evidence that was admitted at trial.”

PHOTO: Greg Mullanax said he would represent Margaret Rudin if she were to receive a new trial. (ABC)
PHOTO: Greg Mullanax said he would represent Margaret Rudin if she were to receive a new trial. (ABC)

Mullanax said the first hurdle is to get the federal judge to order a new trial before they dive into evidence that he hopes will exonerate Rudin.

“I just hope that the court in Las Vegas would order a new trial and that this matter could be settled. The chances, I don't know, it's up to the judge right now,” he said.

Former detective Peterson does not feel the same and said that he thought Rudin was guilty.

“I think because of the details of the murder, how heinous it was and because it was motivated by money, by greed, that personally, I think she should have stayed behind bars,” said Peterson.

VIDEO: Margaret Rudin juror on their friendship after “clashes” in deliberation room

Now a great-grandmother, Margaret Rudin spends time reflecting on the series of events that culminated into her life’s story.

“I don't understand how my trial, my life, my sitting here today, could be so different than the way I started my life out, with such opportunities,” Rudin said. “Now, if I had my life to live over again, I would stay right here in Illinois and never, ever have subjected my kids or myself to Vegas.”

Rudin said that despite all she’s faced, she will continue to fight to prove her innocence.

“I don't care what you think. God and I know I have a lotta supporters. I have a lotta friends. I have a lotta love,” she said. “Who wants to live a conventional life, right?”

What happened in Vegas? Woman alleges innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Kellen Winslow II to spend 14 years in prison after new plea deal

    Kellen Winslow II agreed to a new plea deal Friday.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Blue Jays GM Atkins sees many benefits to Guerrero Jr.'s off-season weight loss

    General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Don't be the schmuck who trades Jack Eichel

    MacKenzie Blackwood's the real deal, Joel Eriksson Ek is forever undervalued, and eight other fantasy hockey takeaways from the week that was.

  • Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

    Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

  • Toronto FC will open 2021 season in Florida

    "We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location," team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press.

  • Salary cap moves begin: DeSean Jackson says Eagles have cut him, Packers cut two starters

    The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.

  • Report: Domestic assault charges against Raptors' Terence Davis dismissed

    Terence Davis faced seven counts, including two charges of assault in the third degree and one count of child endangerment, stemming from an incident in a New York hotel room last October.

  • Report: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson didn't talk for '8, 9, 10 weeks' during Eagles season

    The relationship between Wentz and Pederson may have been worse than anyone thought.

  • Milan derby takes centre stage in title race for first time in a decade

    Inter and AC Milan are at the summit of the Italian game once more and the final instalment of the rivalry this season will go a long way to determine who is crowned Serie A champions.

  • NCAA to allow limited fans at men's basketball tournament

    The NCAA announced that arenas in Indiana will be up to 25% full for March Madness.

  • Draymond Green's message is impossible to ignore

    Discussions about player and ownership dynamics are necessary, and suggesting otherwise is ignorant of the NBA’s demographics.

  • Jodie Foster has no idea why she got a shoutout in Aaron Rodgers' MVP speech

    Jodie Foster is a big Packers fan. No, really.

  • Yankees add extroverted Taillon, introvert nicknamed Klubot

    Just getting dressed for his first workout with the New York Yankees merited a selfie from Jameson Taillon. “Every sports fan knows what the Yankee pinstripes mean,” the pitcher said Friday from spring training in Tampa, Florida. "I took a picture in my pants, just at my locker. I thought it was so cool.” An excited Taillon texted the photo to his family. “My parents want an update,” he said. “They want to know that I’m here and I’m meeting people and making friends.” Taillon is the ebullient addition to the Yankees' rotation, joined by the more phlegmatic Corey Kluber whose nickname is Klubot, as in robot. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon was acquired by the New York Yankees from Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 for four prospects. He has not pitched since May 2019 while rehabilitating from his second Tommy John surgery. He is part of a new-look rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole, his former Pirates teammate. Kluber, limited to one inning since May 2019, was signed to an $11 million, one-year contract for a projected rotation that also includes includes left-hander Jordan Montgomery. A competition for fifth starter is unfolding among Deivi García, Domingo Germán, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Jhoulys Chacín. Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major league seasons. He’s never pitched in Yankee Stadium. “I’ve taken in a few games as a fan, and I’ve definitely heard about it being a bit of a hitter-friendly park,” he said. “But throughout my career, I’ve been able to put guys on the ground and then hopefully with some of the mechanical changes I’ve made, I can get a little bit more swing and miss. Sometimes one of the worst things you can do is switch your approach to pitching.” While Cole and Taillon are outgoing, Kluber is more of an introvert. He joins a team whose offence is keyed by even keel AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, nicknamed “The Machine." “I think that it was a maybe overplayed a little bit initially, would just be my thought. I wouldn’t say I’m for it, against it. It really makes no difference to me,” Kluber said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to be the most vocal person in the room.” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, who worked with Kluber when they were with the Indians, called him “very concise and efficient in his language and communication.” “I do think that he does open up more in some of the social fabric of a team,” Blake said. A 34-year-old righty, Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years. He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26. That injury ended his season after one inning. He is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, the first nine with the Indians. He is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in the Bronx. Taillon and Kluber both say they feel ready for a full season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has called them high risk, high reward. “I understand why it’s looked at as Gerrit and the rest,” Kluber said. “We just have to our best job of preparing ourselves in being in a position to hopefully pitch a lot and kind of take away those question marks at the end of the year.” Blake said the Yankees researched Kluber with Eric Cressey, the team's director of player health and performance and the pitcher's private coach, and spoke with Cole about Taillon. “Obviously, you’re never going to have all the information," Blake said, “but we obviously felt pretty good about both these guys.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

  • 2021 NBA All-Star Game: Starters and reserves for the East and West

    Vinnie Goodwill breaks down his starters and selects the reserves in both conferences.

  • After lost COVID-19 season, Red Sox LHP Rodríguez a full go

    When Eduardo Rodríguez last pitched for Boston, he was chasing after the milestone of a 20-win season. He fell short. And then things really went wrong. Instead of returning from the pandemic shutdown in July with the rest of baseball, Rodríguez was stuck in bed, sick with the coronavirus. When he recovered from that illness, doctors diagnosed him with myocarditis -- a complication of COVID-19 that affects the heart and wound up costing him the entire 2020 season. “After everything I went through, to be here with the guys, I’m really excited,” the 27-year-old left-hander said in a Zoom call with reporters on Friday from the Red Sox spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida. “I just thank God I had the chance to survive that and get back to baseball,” he said. “I’m really blessed to have a chance to get back here. You see a lot of people, the troubles that they have, people dying and all that. So having the chance to be back here is something I really feel happy about.” Rodríguez went 13-5 for the Boston team that won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series in 2018. He came into the next year overshadowed in the Red Sox rotation by Chris Sale, David Price and even Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi. But Rodríguez outpitched them all, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA to finish sixth in the AL Cy Young voting. He made his major league-leading 34th start on the final day of the season with a chance at 20 wins, but did not figure in the decision. Still, his wins, ERA, starts, 203 1/3 innings and 213 strikeouts were all career highs. Rodríguez was lined up to start on opening day in 2020 before testing positive for the coronavirus and being diagnosed with inflammation in his heart muscles. He said he couldn't even complete a 25-pitch workout without feeling tired; on Aug. 1, just one week into the season, he was shut down for the year. “As a baseball player, you’re always doing something,” he said. “To just be out there, turning on the TV every night and watch everybody playing and I wasn’t part of that, it was hard for me.” After reporting to camp this year, he said, he is ready to have “a regular spring training.” “I don’t get fatigued any more,” Rodríguez said. “I feel the way I normally feel when I get to spring training. So I think everything’s going to be fine.” Manager Alex Cora is counting on another workhorse season from Rodríguez, with Price and Porcello gone and Sale recovering from Tommy John surgery. But the manager said the most important thing was seeing Rodríguez arrive in camp healthy. “Forget baseball,” Cora said. “It was a tough year for him, health-wise. For him to be able work out and go through his progression and be in the situation he is — amazing.” Cora said Rodríguez has been cleared for full activities since October. He pitched a bullpen session on Wednesday and had no problems; the team will continue to monitor him. “We have to pay attention. That doesn’t mean we’re going to slow him down,” Cora said. “The way he reacts is going to determine how much we give him.” Rodríguez was asked if he had advice for those who weren't taking the pandemic seriously. “Just wear your mask, wash your hands,” he said. “It’s not a thing that we can play around with.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Twins pitchers again in prove-it mode, starting with Berrios

    MINNEAPOLIS — The pitching staff carried the load for the Minnesota Twins last year to win a second straight division title, despite a sharp decline in production by the offence during the pandemic-shortened schedule. Most of these pitchers will once again be in prove-it mode for the Twins this season. “I have no doubt that our guys will step up and take care of whatever it is we will ask them to,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We have the depth. We have the ability. Now we have to go out there and stick to the plan, keep our guys as healthy as possible and watch them go.” The list begins with right-hander José Berríos, the two-time All-Star who has been on the cusp of becoming an unquestionable ace for several years but still has plenty of room for progress entering his sixth major league season. Berríos, who has a cumulative 3.82 ERA over the last four years with 604 strikeouts in 601 1/3 innings, has one more round of salary arbitration eligibility before he can become a free agent after the 2022 season. To hear the 26-year-old tell it, he's not going to hit the open market. “I don’t wake up and think about when I’m going to sign, but yeah, for sure, that’s going to be special for me and my family,” Berríos said Friday on a video conference call with reporters, confirming conversations are continuing between his camp and the club about a long-term contract. When he arrived earlier this week at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, Berríos took time to reflect on the elevation of his status — and his expectations. “I’m still young, but with more experience, so I feel more relaxed and more comfortable, and also I’ve got 115 outings to build on," said Berríos, accurately citing his career starts total. "So I’ve got that in my pocket to know who I am and where we’re going. I feel better. I feel a little bit more relaxed, and now I know a little more of what I have to do to get it to the next level.” The Twins are still banking on that. “Jose’s got that look in his eye,” pitching coach Wes Johnson said. “I think he’s on a mission. We’ll see. He’s got to go out and do it, and he’s not scared to go out and try.” Kenta Maeda, after a second-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting, has the surest place on the staff as the only Twins pitcher with a contract guaranteed beyond 2021. Even he, though, comes with questions this year about an ability to increase his innings total. Michael Pineda has been set back by knee trouble and a diuretic suspension since joining the Twins. J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker are experienced starters here on one-year fliers. The prospects who'll push them for rotation spots and fill in for injuries, Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, are each seeking a breakthrough after bits and pieces of success over the last two seasons. “We have a lot of options, and the odds are that we are going have to turn to all these guys. It’s great knowing we have guys that are not only talented and possess a ton of ability but also are going to serve in different roles,” Baldelli said after the first workout for pitchers and catchers. The Twins brought in Alex Colomé and Hansel Robles for late-inning outs with Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey, but four key relievers from 2020 — Sergio Romo, Trevor May, Tyler Clippard and Matt Wisler — all departed as free agents. There's an option on Colomé's contract that can be exercised for 2022, the only semblance of certainty beyond this year for the bullpen. Otherwise, returners like Jorge Alcala, Edwar Colina, Cody Stashak and Caleb Thielbar will be asked to do more. “I like the group. I like where they all are mentally. They’re all hungry and ready to go, and I think we’re going to have a very competitive camp,” Johnson said. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press

  • Tahoe setting is 'mic drop' moment for outdoor NHL games

    STATELINE, Nev. — Some players snapped pictures of Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains as they came out for their first look at the picturesque outdoor rink that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend. Others just soaked in the environment before taking the ice for a practice that took them back to their childhood, when many got started playing hockey on frozen ponds and lakes. It’s fair to say none of those makeshift rinks was quite like the one that will be used for the games this weekend between Vegas and Colorado and Philadelphia and Boston in one of the most scenic settings imaginable. “Anywhere where they can build outdoor rinks, there’s always a competition on the street whose dad can build a better rink,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Friday after his team practiced in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Avalanche. “Every year you come back and someone adds lights or a scoreboard. This is a drop the mic type outdoor rink. It’s the nicest I’ve ever seen. The guys really, really enjoyed it today. It’s awe-inspiring when you walk out there and see the mountains and the lake in the background. The only thing we’re missing is fans.” With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting attendance at games, the NHL took the opportunity to hold a pair of outdoor games at a unique setting unlike the 30 previous outdoor games at stadiums. They built a rink on the 18th fairway of the golf course of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which is located on the shores of Lake Tahoe and surrounded by trees with the snow-covered Sierra Nevada mountain range towering in the background. “It’s a really cool feeling,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “The surroundings speak for themselves. You can see that in pictures. But it still doesn’t really do it justice. It’s probably the purest form of hockey, being outdoors and obviously the elements and the wind and the sun comes into play. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” The Golden Knights practiced first, with DeBoer holding a traditional session before giving his players some 3-on-3 time to mimic what it was like playing outdoors as kids with their friends. The players spent the practice day getting used to the elements. The ice was in good shape for an outdoor rink but is “stickier” and will play slower than a traditional indoor setting, especially if the sun is shining like it was Friday. The bigger issues could be the glare from the sun, wind and an elevation of more than 6,000 feet above sea level. Then there are the distractions of the scenery. “During the game, I’m sure everyone will be pretty locked in,” Vegas forward Reilly Smith said. “The key to the game will be to try to keep things simple and not stare at the mountains.” Before the Avalanche and Golden Knights take the ice for the first game at Tahoe on Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will get a chance to practice on the rink before their game Sunday that wraps up the weekend here. Bruins forward Brad Marchand said the outdoor setting reminds him of growing up in Nova Scotia, where there was a pond behind his house that became his winter staking rink. “It’d be pretty special when it would rain and the entire lake could be frozen, but there’d be no snow on it,” he said. “You could skate the entire thing. You did have the scenery, the trees in the background. Obviously we didn’t have the mountains in that kind of view. But we had a great little spot that we could go out and it got cold early on there.” Flyers forward James Van Riemsdyk is a veteran of the outdoor games, having played in six of the 30 the NHL has held to date. He said playing his first one at Fenway Park with the Flyers in 2010 and then at the Big House at the University of Michigan four years later with Toronto stand out. But this version will be completely different. “I think the scenery should be pretty cool,” he said. “Usually these events are at stadiums and stuff like that. Even though it was outdoor, it was a little bit more of a common thing that we’re all generally used to. I know for this one, being on the golf course there will be way different and a totally different vibe in that sense. That’ll make this one special and definitely memorable.” NOTES: Landeskog, F Tyson Jost, D Samuel Girard and G Hunter Miska have been cleared to return from the COVID-19 list for Colorado, although Miska didn’t make the trip. ... Avalanche D Cale Makar (upper body) will be a game-time decision. ... Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal for Vegas. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Pressure can be a concern with baseball's top prospects

    AJ Hinch's success as Detroit's manager may ultimately hinge on the performance of a few highly regarded prospects. Of course, Hinch wouldn't want them thinking that way. When a team is rebuilding like the Tigers are, young prospects can provide much-needed excitement for both the manager and the fans, but that also can bring extra pressure, which may not be the best thing for a player adjusting to the big leagues. “It’s important for them to understand that when they’re on the mound or they’re in the batter’s box, it’s the game. You’ve got to play the game," Hinch said Friday. "You’re competing with the game, and not sort of this, live up to a reputation that somebody external has put on them.” The start of spring training can be a good time for a manager to establish expectations, and Hinch is in his first season at the helm for the Tigers. Detroit has five of the game's top 25 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. That includes infielder Spencer Torkelson, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Torkelson is third in the MLB Pipeline ranking, behind only Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman. Atlanta’s Cristian Pache has a chance to win a starting job in centre field. He had only four regular-season at-bats last year as a 21-year-old, but his strong defence, speed and potential power make him the Braves’ top prospect. Pache went 4 for 22 with a homer and four RBIs in the post-season last year. “It will be great to get him back out there and watch him again,” manager Brian Snitker said. “How he handled himself in October in that situation was really, really impressive.” Right-hander Casey Mize, the top overall pick in the 2018 draft by Detroit, made his big league debut last year and went 0-3 with a 6.99 ERA in seven starts. Not a big deal, says Hinch. “I want to take some of the burden from Casey off of him, that he doesn't have to be perfect right now, he just needs to go compete with his stuff,” Hinch said. "We want pitchers and players and young prospects nowadays to be perfect when they get to the big leagues, and they're not going to be. I don't care where you rank ... or where the experts say you are in the industry of prospects, the learning curve at the major leagues is tough.” Mize is ranked 11th by MLB Pipeline, but the mere existence of rankings like that can create some of the pressure Hinch is talking about. “The volume of information that's out there for players, you can read your headlines a little bit easier nowadays than you could years and years ago,” Hinch said. "We're firing guys through the minor league system at a rapid rate. They're getting to the big leagues prepared, but maybe not as prepared as the last couple of decades. And that expectation of performing right away has never been higher." It's a little easier to avoid those expectations when a prospect is younger and isn't likely to make the big league roster yet. “I think any player in their first camp, it’s an eyes-and-ears camp, is how I would say it," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Look and listen and then learn from how people and players who have had a ton of success doing it, who have had successful careers, and how they prepare, really. That’s the most important thing. "Players in their first major league camp are not competing for a spot on the team, generally, so it’s really kind of that message.” Even for players who do have a chance to make the team, it's important not to get too far ahead of yourself. “It's exciting, because we can start to dream on what Tiger teams are going to be like for the next decade," Hinch said. "But that doesn't help you beat (Shane) Bieber on opening day, or that doesn't help you when you're staring down Aaron Judge sometime in April or May.” SCHERZER LIMITED Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer sprained his left ankle while running and is not working off a mound yet. Scherzer says his arm is fine. “Fortunately, through all this, I’ve been able to keep my strength up. And my arm is ready to go. So as soon as I can get that mobility back in the ankle, I’ll be off the mound here pretty soon,” Scherzer said. “I don’t see this as a long-term injury.” SOUTHERN STORMS While Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers worked out Friday in Surprise, Arizona — where it was sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s — some had family who were home dealing with the impact of winter storms in the South that left millions of people without power and under boil-water notices. “There are guys who are trying to be in two places at once,” right-hander Kyle Gibson said. “I talked to a guy, he just left five days ago before it froze where he was from. And now his wife and a couple of kids are back there trying to keep the house from freezing. So there’s some guys that are in two places right now.” Gibson didn’t specify where that person was from, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area where the Rangers play home games was starting to thaw out Friday. Temperatures were finally back above freezing after a week with two separate storms bringing record-low temperatures and unusual amounts of snow. “We just want to send our thoughts and prayers out to people in the DFW area, and all over the South right now. They’re going through this deep freeze. It’s been crazy, and life changing for a lot of people,” Gibson said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ AP Sports Writers Howard Fendrich, Stephen Hawkins, Steve Megargee and Charles Odum contributed to this report. Noah Trister, The Associated Press