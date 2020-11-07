'What’s happened is quite sad': what brewery closures say about Australia's drinking

The West End Brewery has long served as a focal point for community life. The site, with its tall chimneys overlooking the Torrens River, has been making beer deeply associated with a South Australian and working-class identity.

The business had endured for 160 years until parent company Lion Nathan announced last month that it was shuttering the operation and shifting production east.

Having started up in 1859 on Hindley Street on Adelaide’s west edge, the brewery grew in a series of mergers until 1983 when it moved from the city to its current premises in Thebarton where it made West End draught and Southwark stout.

Australians were actually drinking less alcohol overall during the pandemic – with older people more likely to drink at home

Speaking to reporters, Lion Australia managing director James Brindley blamed the decision to close on “long-term trends and the ongoing viability of the brewery”.

“Over the last few decades consumer preferences have changed, the beer market en masse continues to decline and is now at its lowest per capita consumption ever recorded in Australia, while 700 new craft breweries have sprung up so competition is intense … and the cost base continues to increase,” Brindley said.

Market research company Roy Morgan’s work in this area appears to back Lion Nathan’s view, in part. Work from earlier this year found Australians were actually drinking less alcohol overall during the pandemic – with older people more likely to drink at home.

For her part Jade Favell, the publican of the Wheatsheaf Hotel, a microbrewery, live music venue and pub that operates in Thebarton, says pinning the closure of the brewery on craft beer is “convenient” cover for deeper issues.

“That’s a cute line from Lion Nathan. I’m sure craft beer would love to have West End as a scalp,” she says. “What’s happened is quite sad. A lot of the people who work there pop in for a beer and a chat. In a broader sense it’s equally as sad, if not more so, that the [company] sold out in the 90s.”

She says the closure is what happens when an international conglomerate swoops in to snap up local brands. An ACCC assessment in May 2020 found that two companies, Lion and CUB, account for 80% of Australia’s beer market. In June 2020, CUB was acquired by Asahi Holdings Group.

“Yes, the beer’s been brewed in Thebarton, but it’s also a brand owned by a global company,” Favell says. “Once that happens it’s a bigger creature and they’re not so concerned with local communities. Making money takes priority, not us.”

That sentiment is shared by Mark Whenan, United Workers Union SA coordinator of food and beverages, who says the decision was more about achieving economies of scale, which meant the 94 people thrown out of work just didn’t factor.

Over the years the workforce watched Lion Nathan – owned by Japanese beverage company Kirin Brewery Company – close the Swan Brewery’s Canning Vale operation in Western Australia and shift production of the Swan and Emu brands to South Australia. Later, the company again shifted this production to the east coast, further reducing volume.

“As soon as the decision to close West End was announced, the company were already asking workers in their plants in Victoria to pick up overtime shifts,” Whenan said. “They’ve been running down the plant for a while now. The company has made deliberate decisions to expand production at Tooheys and XXXX.”

Whenan said the union wasn’t given notice of the decision until it was about to happen and some in the workforce were left to find out from the media.

Lion Nathan told Guardian Australia they would not comment further on the closure, but said, via media release, that they would “be consulting with each and every team member to support them through this proposed change”.

Billy Ryan, category manager for craft and local beer at Endeavour Group, which supplies Dan Murphy’s and BWS, says it is true consumer tastes are changing.

“When I started there were 200, 300 breweries in the country and that number has grown phenomenally since,” Ryan said. “Our range has grown with it, though we only stock 140 to 150 different products in store.”

With brewers and alcohol merchants looking to the US for the next trend, many have picked up a growing thirst for pre-mixed drinks such as hard seltzer – a mix of sparkling water and spirit – that saw massive growth in July when sales jumped 255% in one week. Hard seltzer now accounts for more than 10% of the US beer market.

