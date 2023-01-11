What happened to the ‘Please Go to Texas’ sign guy in Rupp? UK explains the situation.

Ben Roberts
·1 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Amid Kentucky’s stunning loss to lowly rated South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, the frustrations of the UK fan base spilled over onto social media in the form of a fan who ended up leaving the game early.

About midway through the game, a man sitting in the lower level and holding a sign that read, “Please Go to Texas,” had Twitter abuzz. He ultimately left Rupp Arena early, before the Gamecocks finished off their 71-68 upset of the heavily favored Wildcats.

The sign was a reference to speculation that Texas could target UK Coach John Calipari for its head coaching vacancy.

A UK spokeswoman told the Herald-Leader after the game that other fans behind the man holding the sign complained that they couldn’t see what was happening on the court. As a result, event staff approached the man and asked him to hand over the sign. He refused to give up the sign and decided to leave the arena rather than comply, according to the UK spokeswoman.

Rupp Arena’s policies state that banners or signs that “cause any disturbance with other fans” are not permitted during its events.

Kentucky’s record fell to 10-6 with the loss Tuesday, and the Wildcats are now likely on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture after starting the season ranked No. 4 nationally.

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s stunning home loss to South Carolina

Kentucky’s basketball season hits new low with loss to the SEC’s worst-rated team

Here’s everything John Calipari said after UK suffered a shocking loss to South Carolina

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s horrid 71-68 loss to South Carolina

