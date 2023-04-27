Private jets and bodyguards: the charmed life of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette

Karl Lagerfeld - Karl Lagerfeld

Choupette has a problem. She has been invited to more black-tie parties than her schedule allows and her handlers can’t decide which A-list event would induce a purr from the world’s most famous feline, and which would end with her claws out.

Her former owner, you see, is in the news. The first Monday in May is drawing near and this year’s Met Gala will honour the legendary late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, aka Monsieur Choupette. She has been photographed, cradled in Naomi Campbell’s arms, in the latest issue of Vogue, shot by celebrity portraitist, Annie Leibovitz. Added to that, a biopic starring Jared Leto as the longtime creative director of Chanel is in the works, and a Disney+ series about the designer starring Daniel Brühl, titled Kaiser Karl, is also set to be released this year.

The cat’s agent, Lucas Bérullier, confirms that Choupette has been invited to glittering soirées in the world’s fashion capitals. But the jet-set life can be tiring once you hit double digits (Choupette is now 11) and the only solution he can see is to allow the cat to do her own RSVPs.

‘In the end, she knows,’ says Bérullier, who started My Pet Agency in his native Paris six years ago. ‘We need to choose events that suit her personality, and the best way of ensuring that happens is by getting her to meet everyone who wants to collaborate; then we see who she likes the best.’

While Bérullier is tight-lipped about whether Choupette will be attending the Met Gala, I can only hope we live in a world where Anna Wintour is determined enough to have the fluffy feline as her guest of honour that she will fly to Paris, crouch down on the floor of the apartment where Choupette now lives, and try to get the not-exactly-welcoming cat to sit on her lap.

‘Cats select the people and not the other way around,’ says Bérullier. ‘It can be very surprising who [Choupette] likes – she doesn’t like my voice, every time she hears my voice she knows it’s work and she slinks away. But she loved Karl’s voice, and generally she likes gentle people. Loving people.’

Story continues

Whether or not the high-fashion world is filled with particularly loving people, Choupette must at least feel at home in it. With Lagerfeld, she criss-crossed the globe for Chanel and Fendi shows (he was creative director of both labels), summered in Saint-Tropez and fronted multiple collaborations, including a beauty range with Japanese brand Shu Uemura that featured false lashes embellished with tufts of fur and tiny rhinestones. Her fame only increased after Lagerfeld’s death, when rumours circulated that he had left his immense fortune to her.

Choupette was plucked from obscurity when, in 2012 – at just seven months old – she was given to permatanned model (and muse to Lagerfeld) Baptiste Giabiconi. That Christmas, Giabiconi asked Lagerfeld to look after Choupette in Paris while he went home to Marseilles to visit his mother. At first the designer demurred – he wasn’t particularly fond of animals and, more importantly, he liked things pristine.

Choupette, however, won over the aesthete with her beauty. She is certainly supermodel-like, with white, baked-Alaska fur, unusual markings and blue eyes. When Lagerfeld first saw her, he remarked that her irises reminded him of the cerulean jewellery of Suzanne Belperron, a Parisian designer whose work he had collected for years.

Choupette

During that Christmas break, Françoise Caçote – who had been working as Lagerfeld’s housekeeper in his palatial 18th-century apartment on rue des Saints-Pères since 2008 – tended to Choupette’s needs. She also watched her employer forge a surprising emotional bond with the cat who was to become his final muse. ‘I didn’t think he was capable of being attached like that but then I immediately understood why,’ Caçote explained to biographer William Middleton in Paradise Now: The Extraordinary Life of Karl Lagerfeld. ‘He lived alone and he quickly became used to seeing this bundle of fur around the house. He would talk to her.’

When Giabiconi collected Choupette in the new year, Lagerfeld fell into a black mood. ‘He was angry. He wouldn’t speak to me,’ Giabiconi said in an interview with The New York Times. ‘After a week of reflection, it became clear to me that Choupette brought Karl great joy.’

Ownership was transferred and Choupette was no longer a mere pet; she was a cat destined for stardom. ‘For him, she was a princess,’ says Caçote. ‘She carried herself, and she still does, like a princess. And Monsieur wanted to make Choupette a cat that was not like any other.’

Caçote, who had grown fond of the animal, was given the happy news that she was no longer a housekeeper; she was Choupette’s full-time nanny. Together, they followed Lagerfeld to New York, Milan and Shanghai (Choupette had her own seat on the jet and hated being put in her monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag for takeoff and landing). The cat even began choosing which hotels they stayed in: at one Fendi-owned establishment in Rome, she pinned her ears back and ran to the corner of the suite when they walked in. Lagerfeld vowed never to return.

For Caçote, life with Choupette meant a gateway to unimaginable luxury: villas on the Côte d’Azur, private jets and shoots with the world’s most famous photographers. Choupette had, by 2016, been on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar with Lagerfeld, German Vogue with Linda Evangelista and Brazilian Vogue with Gisele; she had also fronted campaigns for everything from cars to cosmetics (in 2014 alone she made €3 million). Chanel collections included the shade ‘Choupette blue’, while the Karl Lagerfeld brand even released a handbag printed with her face.

Her fame meant she needed an ever-larger entourage – as well as Caçote, she now had a chef and bodyguard. ‘Do you know Velázquez’s painting Las Meninas, with the Infanta Margarita surrounded by servants?’ Lagerfeld once said. ‘That’s Choupette.’

The camp extravagance of all this makes it easy to forget how touching it was that Lagerfeld – a man who had spent most of his life alone – had found an unexpected peace in his final years thanks to a cat.

Karl Lagerfeld - Instagram

‘Karl often said he loved her because she didn’t talk,’ said Bérullier. ‘He loved the silence, and the fact she was like him – she looked like him and she was very selective, and even the way she walked and the way she looked after herself was familiar to him.’

‘She is the love of my life,’ said Lagerfeld, more simply, in 2017. It sounds a little over the top, yes, but anyone who has felt the comfort of a furry companion, be it a cat or dog, will know how soothing they can be.

Biographer Middleton recounts how, in his final months, Lagerfeld would write messages of love or support to his friends through the cat. ‘He would send me texts with a photo saying, “Choupette says hello”,’ said designer Silvia Venturini Fendi in Middleton’s biography. ‘‘‘Choupette says goodnight.” It was not Choupette – it was Karl. He was reserved about showing his feelings and this was a way for him to show that he was thinking of you, that you are part of his little family.’

In this period, the cat also became the subject of a book. Choupette, a hardback, bound in the same blue as her eyes, was a collection of photographs by Lagerfeld of his pet, and the designer gave it as a Christmas present to his friends and family in December 2018. In January, the publishing house Steidl, asked if they could publish it commercially; Lagerfeld said yes, but told them to wait a few months.

The designer died weeks later of pancreatic cancer. In the winter preceding his death, he knew he didn’t have much time left, and so encouraged Caçote to take Choupette back to her apartment, allowing the animal to acclimatise to what would soon be her new home. Within months of his death, the book was released and became an immediate sell-out. All proceeds went to Choupette.

Not that she needed them. Since Lagerfeld’s death, there has been plenty of intrigue surrounding his will. Giabiconi and Caçote, as well as Lagerfeld’s friend and assistant Sébastien Jondeau, the head of the Karl Lagerfeld brand Caroline Lebar, and his godson Hudson Kroenig are all allegedly included in his will. That being said, Lagerfeld – who never married or had any children – had only ever publicly named one benefactory: Choupette.

The information around all this is murky, not least because most of Lagerfeld’s estate was held in Monaco, which has particularly strict privacy laws. We don’t even know how much money Lagerfeld had – but given his multiple properties, as well as the proceeds from three posthumous Sotheby’s sales, it is likely to run into tens of millions. French law doesn’t allow animals to inherit, but Choupette is likely to have been left her share via Caçote, who looks after the cat’s bank accounts (and Instagram account, which has 132,000 followers). However, as of yet, there is no concrete information as to whether the estate has even been distributed.

Karl Lagerfeld - Steidl

‘It’s all so opaque,’ says Middleton. ‘I wanted to write about it in my book but I didn’t, because I knew I wouldn’t get to the bottom of it.’

‘Choupette is certainly the most famous cat in the world, but she is not the richest,’ adds Bérullier, ‘don’t believe everything you read in the news.’

What we do know is that the Birman still lives in Paris with Caçote and Caçote’s daughter, and that her lifestyle is now Succession-lite, rather than fully reminiscent of the Roy children. For her 11th birthday last summer, a photograph was uploaded to her official Instagram of her on a private jet, with balloons, a cake, champagne, flowers, and Karl Lagerfeld-branded products. In it, the cat is looking pensively out of the window – perhaps wondering why she is grounded as, according to Bérullier, they never left the airfield outside of Paris.

‘We wanted to pay tribute to her past life,’ he says. ‘So we just went to the airport – we were invited by a private jet company who wanted to celebrate her birthday. She is having quite a simple life these days.’

Met Gala months aside, Choupette has grown accustomed to, let’s say, a more normal existence: she plays with her toys, eats her (homemade) meals and sleeps in the sun. She has fronted a few campaigns, but they are for pet companies rather than the pages of Vogue. Someone suggested to Bérullier that they put a tracker on her so fans could find out how often she sleeps, but Choupette refused to wear it. ‘She has never worn a collar,’ he says. ‘She’s naked. Quite the irony really, given what her owner was known for.’

Choupette - Getty

Other changes in her life include learning to get along with ruffians – quite literally. Choupette had a somewhat rude awakening when Caçote’s daughter returned from Réunion Island with a stray cat she had adopted. ‘When this cat, Siana, arrived, we were concerned about Choupette’s reaction,’ says Bérullier. ‘It took a month and half of not total happiness, and now they are very good friends. For an 11-year-old pet who has always lived alone that’s impressive.’

Perhaps inspired by her new family member, the biggest focus for Choupette this year will be her new non-profit organisation: the Choupette Charity Fund. The Telegraph is the first media organisation to hear about the charity, which aims to pair up abandoned animals with new owners. There is something wonderfully Parisian about the whole set-up: they are renovating an old-fashioned barge (or péniche) which will be docked on the Seine, allowing prospective owners to meet up to 40 cats and nine dogs at once, without having to travel.

‘Nearly 80 per cent of cats in France live in big cities, but there is no shelter in Paris that people can get to on the Metro,’ says Thomas Moreau, CEO of charity search engine YouCare, which has partnered with the Choupette Charity Fund on this project. ‘But with this péniche, people can visit easily and find an animal to adopt – and if it works, we want to go to New York, London and Berlin; all the places Karl had a connection to.’

Already fashion donors have pledged their support and I suspect this feline barge will make a highly stylised appearance in a future series of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Moreau talks about how partnering with the world’s most famous cat has given the project more investment than he could have hoped for. It seems Lagerfeld’s Midas touch lives on in her, and that some part of the global fascination with the hugely opinionated, wildly talented designer has been transferred to his pet.

Would Lagerfeld have approved of all this? ‘I think so,’ says Moreau. ‘Karl created a beautiful story for Choupette; he died but he made sure she would be looked after when he was gone. Plenty of cats aren’t that lucky. Through Choupette, though, we can give them their own happy ending.’

Bérullier agrees. ‘His one dream was for Choupette to be eternal. Perhaps now she will be.’