What Happened to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Ankle on 'Dancing With the Stars'?

From Woman's Day

The second episode of season 29 of Dancing With the Stars only made it through two dance routines before there was a bit of drama. Before cutting to the first commercial break, host Tyra Banks announced there was "some breaking news." "Just before we went live, Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was dealing with some pain, with an ankle injury," Banks continued. "So we gotta ask, will she pull through? I don't know." The camera then cut to show Bristowe, all dressed up, having her right ankle examined. Leading everyone to wonder what happened to Bristowe's ankle on DWTS.

Banks didn't provide any more information to viewers than the fact thar Bristowe was experiencing pain, and didn't seem to know whether Bristowe would perform. "We're gonna find out later; we're gonna find out live," Banks said.

Fans on Twitter sent well wishes to Bristowe in hopes she would be able to perform. "Can Kaitlyn please dance I am gonna cry," one said. "Ok, I seriously need to know what's up with @kaitlynbristowe before I go vote. I'm praying that ankle's feeling fine and dandy!" another wrote. And one fan said, "I support @kaitlynbristowe no matter what!"

Can Kaitlyn please dance I am gonna cry😭 #DWTS — nicolette ミ☆ (@dwtsbach) September 23, 2020

Ok, I seriously need to know what's up with @kaitlynbristowe before I go vote. I'm praying that ankle's feeling fine and dandy! #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #DWTS — RebeKah (@one2manyfandoms) September 23, 2020

Oh man I hope she dances!!! Not that I want her to be in pain, but She cannot go home yet. ☹️☹️ it’s WAY tooo soon!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ❤️ u @kaitlynbristowe #DWTS — Heather Johnson (@Hello_Kitty_HJ) September 23, 2020

More to come. . .



