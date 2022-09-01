‘It happened so fast’: Family of 2 boys shot dead in Fort Worth hoping for answers

Kaley Johnson
·4 min read

Tijuana West was upstairs on Sunday afternoon when she heard what sounded like fireworks. When she rushed down the stairs, she saw chaos.

Her 17-year-old son and 5-year-old nephew had been shot in a barrage of gunfire aimed at their Steel Dust Drive home in northwest Fort Worth. Witnesses say they heard at least 15 shots.

“It happened so fast,” West told the Star-Telegram. “I was just trying to figure out where my babies were.”

It was a moment of horrific violence unleashed on a quiet subdivision street, where kids often play outside and families hold their own neighborhood festivals. Both boys were pronounced dead at the hospital, the latest victims of shootings that have killed at least 18 children and teens in Tarrant County so far this year.

According to police, the gunfire came from a car that pulled up to the house at 2:15 p.m. while teenager Jamarrien Monroe and his little nephew Rayshard Scott were outside. Multiple cartridge casings were found on the street, and bullet holes were visible in the front door and the garage.

The northwest Fort Worth neighborhood where two children and a 17-year-old man were shot the day before was on edge on Monday, residents said. While a toddler is expected to recover, Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, died from gunshot wounds.
The northwest Fort Worth neighborhood where two children and a 17-year-old man were shot the day before was on edge on Monday, residents said. While a toddler is expected to recover, Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, died from gunshot wounds.

As of Thursday, police had not reported making any arrests or revealed any leads in the investigation.

West said she and her family are still processing what happened, but she wants people to know who her son was and dispel rumors circulating on social media.

“I would appreciate it if people would be mindful of what people say and post before they say and post it,“ she said. “My son is not in a gang or a drug dealer... . He was like any other 17-year-old who was trying to figure it out.”

Her family is tight-knit, West said. She and her sister — the mother of 5-year-old Rayshard — live together in the home, along with their other children. Jamarrien had an 18-month-old son who was also injured in the shooting but is doing well. The toddler did not live at the home but visited often, West said.

The family had regular game nights and movie nights together, West said, and had been living in the house since the neighborhood was built a few years ago. They were preparing to move into two separate apartments since the kids had gotten bigger and needed space of their own, she said.

Flowers and other items sit at the door of a home in the Quarter Horse Estates neighborhood of Fort Worth on Monday, where a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were fatally shot.
Flowers and other items sit at the door of a home in the Quarter Horse Estates neighborhood of Fort Worth on Monday, where a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were fatally shot.

‘These are our babies’

Jamarrien liked to sing and play basketball, West said. He played with the kids often and cracked jokes with them. In a video West shared with the Star-Telegram, Jamarrien shows the younger kids how to shoot hoops on a Fisher Price basketball hoop.

“These are our babies,” she said. “They are so much more than what people have seen or read.”

Jamarrien liked to take videos of his son and take goofy pictures together. If Jamarrien was singing, West said, his son would try to sing along with him.

One of West’s most treasured memories is the last outing they had together on Aug. 12, when she, Jamarrien and Jamarrien’s son went to Chuck E. Cheese.

“It was amazing,” she said. “We had a lot of fun.”

Jamarrien was quiet as a young kid but became more social as he got older, West said. The 17-year-old and his friends like to play with water guns. His favorite movies were action and comedy, and he had just enrolled in a new school in Haltom City.

He did not get a chance to go.

To know my son, to really see him and know him was to love him,” West said.

Rayshard has just started his first year of school in August at Bryson Elementary in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district. He seemed to like school, West said, because he was social and liked to talk with other kids. His older brother and cousins were teaching him how to play Wii, and his favorite movie by far, West said, was “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

West said Fort Worth police had not told them about any leads in the case.

“It won’t be helpful until somebody can tell me who and why,” she said.

Someone started a GoFundMe for the family to help with costs. The fundraiser had raised about $1,400 as of Thursday.

West hopes anyone “who does know something will be caring and loving enough to say something.”

In regards to the shooter or shooters, West said, “targeting unsuspecting people is not what counts as being a man or being bold or anything like that.”

“Being able to say whatever issue you have, and being able to talk about whatever issue you have, is who you are,” she said. “And defines who you are at your core.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."