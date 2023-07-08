What happened when my family and I went (mostly) vegan

‘It’s important that my family are getting all the nutrients they need’: Silvana shares a meal at home with her children Cassia and Fabio - Clara Molden

I love to think my family and I eat healthily, with very little heavily processed food on our plates. But as is the case for many of us, in reality our diet is not as wholesome as I imagine.

I grew up on a diet of Southern Italian food where small amounts of meat were added to a seasonal vegetable base, purely for flavour – maybe some pancetta in a hearty white bean and spring green soup, or a couple of lamb chops in a huge saucepan of tomato sauce for the whole family. Though the veganish approach to eating isn’t that far removed from my Mediterranean roots, many of the meals I cook now are centred around (fatty) meat; and during barbecue season, crispy belly pork, wings and ribs are the first things to hit the coals.

It doesn’t help that, as a food writer, I’m continually testing new recipes (batches of baking or rich pasta dishes, say) that aren’t always in alignment with my everyday eating goals – and, of course, I need to try everything to make sure it tastes great.

Life on the veg: Silvana and her daughter Cassia prepare a plant-based family meal - Clara Molden

I’m a fully paid-up member of Tim Spector’s Zoe personalised nutritional programme, so I’m well aware of how the food I eat affects me. I have poor genetic scores for both blood sugar control and fat control and I’m a middle-aged, below average-height woman so my daily calorie requirements are at the lower end of the scale. It’s even more important that my family – husband Rob and children Fabio, 19, and Cassia, 13 – are getting all the nutrients they need every day, but keeping healthy eating at the top of my priority list is often more easily said than done.

To follow an 80:20 diet, we don’t need to just cut back on meat but assess the quality of it too, swapping in leaner proteins and upping the variety of vegetables rather than just sticking with everyday greens, and peas with everything.

The key to success, as always, is in the planning. I found myself spending a bit longer on food preparation than usual, but with more focus on big salads, quick stir-fries and simple stews, the hands-on cooking time was noticeably less.

My efforts paid off: I enjoy this way of eating and found it easy to add flavour with plenty of herbs and zingy dressings, without turning to creamy or cheesy sauces. My son grumbled once, when offered half a small fillet of salmon from a traybake for dinner, but didn’t clock the reduced volume of chicken once it was shredded and tossed into a salad.

Fast food: Silvana’s tweaks tot he family’s meal repertoire saw a bigger focus on quick stir-fries - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

While most experts advise against snacking, cutting it out altogether just doesn’t work for the teenagers in my house. I have a daughter who searches for grub the minute she’s home from school and a 19-year-old gym-loving son who regularly raids the fridge when everyone else is in bed.

The solution has been to keep a huge tub of filling and completely delicious overnight oats on the go at all times. It’s easy to replenish every evening with different fruits, nuts and seeds (frozen berries are unbeatable for convenience and value). And after just a day or two, the kids began to reach for a hunger-satisfying bowlful with a spoonful of yoghurt whenever they needed something to tide them over.

At weekends, eggs and grainy toast still took centre stage at breakfast, just without the bacon. And I still enjoyed a glass of wine with a little chunk of cheese in front of the telly on Friday night.

Research suggests that a diet composed of 80 per cent plant-based and 20 per cent animal products could hold the key to better health - Clara Molden

There’s no doubt the ramped-up fibre content has been good for our guts and the lack of refined carbs has kept energy levels on an even keel.

My daughter believes her typically teenage skin is looking clearer and I am glad to see the kids developing healthier eating habits; hopefully my son will keep them up when he returns to uni in the autumn. And not least, feeding the family more vegetables, pulses and grains while cutting back on meat has had a positive effect on my bank balance, too.

