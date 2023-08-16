What happened on Day 1 of Dolphins’ joint practices with the Texans?

During Day 1 of the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, there was a fair share of former teammates with whom quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared the field in college.

And one of the most notable plays of the morning session included one of Tagovailoa’s Crimson Tide brethren getting the best of him.

During 11-on-11 drills, linebacker Christian Harris intercepted Tagovailoa for a likely pick-six, one of two picks for the fourth-year quarterback. But it wasn’t the actual turnover that was interesting, as much as it was Tagovailoa’s explanation of the play.

“I think it’s what I’ve done best, is looking guys off and no-looking throws into holes like that,” he said. “I talked to Christian Harris — buddy, Alabama — and he told me, ‘Dude you did that so much to us last year that I was like, just trust my drop in this area.’ He was like, ‘I’m not falling for it.’ That’s basically what happened.

“So, it’s a good play for him. And that too, the mind game of that. It’s like, ‘Wow, I never thought that you’d figure that out, that piece of the game out. Kudos to him.”

Tagovailoa’s comments stand out because, at his best during the 2022 season, he was adept at misdirecting second-level defenders with his eyes and finding open throwing lanes to his wide receivers. But it appeared that later on in the season, as Miami’s offense began to struggle, opposing defenses caught on to it more and weren’t as moved by the eye deception.

It was an otherwise productive morning practice for Tagovailoa, who during a continuous 11-on-11 drive led the offense into the red zone with completions to tight end Durham Smythe and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Erik Ezukanma. He also found Hill, Ezukanma wideout River Cracraft and running back Raheem Mostert for short red zone scores.

Practice wrapped up with a two-minute drill, and the Dolphins’ offense was last to go after Miami’s defense. It had the makings of a prosperous possession. On the first play, from Miami’s 25-yard line, Tagovailoa scanned his options and then connected with Smythe, who ran a seam route and had room to run, for a gain of 37 yards. He then connected with Hill on a crossing route for a gain of 16 yards to get to the edge of the red zone. But two plays later, while targeting wideout Robbie Chosen on a slant route, safety Jalen Pitre jumped the route for a long pick-six along a raucous Texans sideline to end the practice.

“Man, I wish I could have that one back,” Tagovailoa said. “That one, I was trying to maneuver someone and it didn’t work out with one of the receivers and that was the only place to ditch the ball. I probably should have just sailed it to the ground. But it’s a good play. Good play by [Pitre].”

Here are other observations from Day 1 of joint practices with the Texans:

▪ Joint practices meant the Dolphins’ defense got its first look at rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After struggles in his preseason debut, Stroud has some troubles against Miami, particularly with its pass rush. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips often beat right tackle George Fant with his speed and power, getting in at least two would-be sacks and also flushed Stroud out of the pocket on another pass rush.

Stroud did have some opportunities deep but overthrew a pair of receivers downfield.

▪ Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel seems to be getting increasingly comfortable cross-training at inside linebacker. He recorded an interception of quarterback Davis Mills in which he leaped to undercut the pass and come away with the ball. He also had a leaping pass breakup in space.

▪ The Texans’ offense didn’t have much success pushing the ball downfield but tight end Dalton Schultz was able to separate from finding linebackers and safeties for multiple receptions of sizable gains. Eric Rowe, who for multiple years in Miami defended tight ends, is now with the Carolina Panthers, so the Dolphins have an opening for that role.

▪ Houston’s offense also had some success against Miami’s defense in short red zone drills. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, a shifty pass-catcher, got free for at least two scores during the session. Running back Dameon Pierce also found a crease for a 5-yard touchdown run on the right side of the offensive line.

▪ Quarterback Skylar Thompson found wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a wide-open touchdown of about 60 yards during 11-on-11 drills. Berrios was so far by himself, he had to slow down for the long pass. It’s a good sign for Thompson, who will likely get the first crack at snaps ahead of Mike White during Saturday’s preseason game.

Attendance

▪ The following players did not practice: backs Alec Ingold and Myles Gaskin, wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Braylon Sanders, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, Justin Bethel and Ethan Bonner, and safety Brandon Jones

▪ Cornerback Kader Kohou did not participate in team drills on Monday because of what coach Mike McDaniel revealed to be an injury but took part in team drills on Wednesday.

▪ Rookie cornerback Cam Smith (shoulder) wore a red, non-contact jersey. He participated in individual drills but sat out team drills.

▪ Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins continued to sit out team drills. Before practice, McDaniel said that Wilkins is not participating in team drills as he seeks a new contract.